NAZ Elite This Week: Marathons, PRs highlight 2020 for Rosario and his crew

This year felt a bit like a marathon itself for most people, let alone runners trying to get in races during a calendar year slammed by the pandemic.

For NAZ Elite and head coach Ben Rosario, it was a year of taking chances and then making the best out of them. Each outing had an intensity to it, as opportunities to race were slim because of COVID-19 forcing cancellations across the running world.

But while the races were few and far between overall, NAZ Elite came away from 2020 with plenty of PRs and some big performances at a one-of-a-kind 26.2-mile race in its home state.

There was also an Olympian crowned on the team in February -- which for some feels like forever ago -- just before the coronavirus began wreaking havoc.

Here's a look at the top stories from 2020 surrounding NAZ Elite:

1: Tuliamuk continues her takeover

Aliphine Tuliamuk, a Kenyan woman who attained her U.S. citizenship in 2016, added a key victory to her list of running achievements in February when she won the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials in February at Atlanta.

The nine-time national champion ran 2:27:23 for the gold and a ticket to the Tokyo Games, which were postponed until 2021 due to COVID.