NAZ Elite This Week: Linkletter starts off instrasquad series leaving others in dust

NAZ Elite started its intrasquad race series Wednesday and Rory Linkletter set the tone with an impressive climb up Mt. Elden in Flagstaff.
Linkletter ran the trail, about 5.3 miles in distance, in 37 minutes and 29 seconds, setting a new record on Strava, an internet service for tracking human exercise and activities.
“Does that mean he’s the fastest ever in the history of the world to run up that mountain? No, we don’t know that for certain," NAZ Elite head coach Ben Rosario said Wednesday. "But we do know that he is the fastest to have recorded it on Strava.”
NAZ Elite came up with the idea to have the intrasquad series of races as a way to keep the team engaged during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has canceled or postponed most -- if not all -- professional running events that were originally set for the spring and summer months of 2020. Rosario said the first outing for his team Wednesday was a success.
“We really liked doing this, and it’s really fun and it’s such a classic Flagstaff thing to do," Rosario said.
In fact, after his athletes competing in the intrasquad event wrap up running Mt. Elden, he'd like to see others try to take down their times.
“We welcome that," Rosario said.
NAZ Elite's Ben Bruce, a veteran, and Nick Hauger, a rookie along with Linkletter, also tackled the mountain run on Wednesday as part of the first group to start the series. Hauger came away with a time of 41:30, and Bruce clocked 42:11.
Meanwhile, Linkletter's time bested the previous record on the website by more than two minutes. Mike Popjoy had the previous best on Strava at 40:12.
“Rory really deserved an opportunity to quote/unquote race, even though this isn’t a traditional race," Rosario said. "He’s probably, comparatively, the fittest person on the team because he’s been at it now for a while uninterrupted.”
While the time was a testament to the hard work the NAZ Elite athletes have put in during the pandemic -- which forced the team to do workouts as individuals for weeks before being able to again practice as small groups -- Rosario said the mental aspect of participating in a competitive event is what he is seeing improve.
“I think training is better, but the biggest thing I see is that everybody mentally is in a better place because they are interacting with other human beings -- which is an important part of life,” he said.
The next group of NAZ Elite athletes to take on Mt. Elden will do so on Tuesday, with mainly women heading out this time. Scott Fauble might go out on Tuesday because he was unable to attend Wednesday's outing.
In order to keep the community sense of feeling to the series, NAZ Elite plans on racing at Buffalo Park for the next event of the series starting on Friday, June 26.
But first, other members of NAZ Elite have to face Mt. Elden, its nearly 2,400 feet of elevation gain and Linkletter's 37:29.
Mike Hartman can be reached at 556-2255 or at mhartman@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @AZDS_Hartman.
