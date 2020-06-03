NAZ Elite This Week: Linkletter starts instrasquad series off leaving others in dust

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NAZ Elite started its intrasquad race series Wednesday and Rory Linkletter set the tone with an impressive climb up Mt. Elden in Flagstaff.

Linkletter ran the trail, about 5.3 miles in distance, in 37 minutes and 29 seconds, setting a new record on Strava, an internet service for tracking human exercise and activities.

“Does that mean he’s the fastest ever in the history of the world to run up that mountain? No, we don’t know that for certain," NAZ Elite head coach Ben Rosario said Wednesday. "But we do know that he is the fastest to have recorded it on Strava.”

NAZ Elite came up with the idea to have the intrasquad series of races as a way to keep the team engaged during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has canceled or postponed most -- if not all -- professional running events that were originally set for the spring and summer months of 2020. Rosario said the first outing for his team Wednesday was a success.

“We really liked doing this, and it’s really fun and it’s such a classic Flagstaff thing to do," Rosario said.

In fact, after his athletes competing in the intrasquad event wrap up running Mt. Elden, he'd like to see others try to take down their times.

“We welcome that," Rosario said.