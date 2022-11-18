NAZ Elite This Week: Kiptoo rested, training-tested and ready to race

When it comes to racing, Wesley Kiptoo is seen by his coaches as an aggressor.

The young runner and NAZ Elite rookie has been training hard while taking a break from racing and is ready to start a new season with some big outings. First, Kiptoo is scheduled to compete at the prestigious Manchester Road Race on Thanksgiving, following that event up with the Sound Running Cross Champs the next Thursday.

"I think that he’s been here long enough to where he has a role on the team," NAZ Elite Executive Director Ben Rosario said of Kiptoo. "One of his roles -- and everybody has multiple roles on the team -- is to be aggressive in training, and I think he’ll bring that same aggressiveness to the races. I think he helps keep the bar really high for us in training and he’ll do the same thing on race day. I think both in Manchester and on the first, he’ll be a protagonist up front, and that’s what we want.

"We don’t want to be trying to get cute here. If you want to win races, you have got to go to the front, so, I think, he’ll be doing that two weeks in a row here.”

Kiptoo is set to run his ninth race Thursday with NAZ Elite since joining the roster in April.

“He’s in a different place than he was in the summer," Rosario said.

Kiptoo started his professional career with a third-place finish at the Mt. SAC Relays in the 5,000-meter race, clocking a 13:34.93. He followed his team debut up with winning the Pittsburgh Half Marathon -- which was his debut at the distance.

From there he didn't want to slow down, but his body felt otherwise.

“He had already had a long NCAA season," Rosario said. "He got off to such a great start running Pittsburgh Half, but then by the time the summer rolled around he was tired.”

Kiptoo, despite battling tired legs the rest of the season, still showed why NAZ Elite has such high hopes for him. He won the Portland Track Festival 10,000m with a time of 28:19.87 in mid-June, and he placed third at the 6-mile Wharf to Wharf race in late July.

Rosario said the coaching staff doesn't regret racing him so much in the summer, but added that Kiptoo was not always "properly prepared because he was tired."

Thursday's Manchester Road Race, a 4.758-mile loop course, will be a great gauge to see just how far Kiptoo's come along during his last block of training.

Kiptoo last raced in August, when he finished fifth at the Falmouth Road Race in 32:51. Heading into some of the summer road races, Kiptoo was thought of by his team as a contender in each one.

Based on Kiptoo's recent training efforts, Rosario thinks his athlete is now fitter than in the summer, fresher and more confident.

Kiptoo's also wanting to show he's ready to be at the front of road races as he works to become a marathoner.

“He was left pretty hungry after the summer season because he didn’t quite finish off those races the way he wanted, so to give him the opportunity to race sort of against the same kind of field he raced in the summertime but maybe now with a full set of tools in the toolbox is a way to say, ‘Hey, you have been doing a great job, so let’s give you an opportunity here to show what you are made of,’” Rosario said.

It's the 86th running of the Manchester Road Race, an event that often brings a stout field.

Last year, Ben Flanagan stormed to the win, crossing the finish line in 21:23. Runner-up Leonard Korir came in behind Flanagan at 21:35, with Sam Chelanga finishing third in 21:37. In 2019, Eric Jenkins won the men's race in 21:19.

"The course is so well-suited for him," Rosario said of one of the reasons NAZ Elite wanted to send Kiptoo to Manchester. "That’s what I have seen. I have seen him doing workouts that are really suited to racing well at 5 miles or 10K. Anything he has done in that zone has looked really, really good, and this race being hilly, 4.75 miles, it’s kind of like a giant cross country race. And that’s what he’s good at, and that’s what he’s been best at in college. We are excited about letting him loose.”