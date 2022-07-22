NAZ Elite This Week: Kiptoo, Masai together again for Wharf to Wharf

NAZ Elite coach Alan Culpepper isn't sure if there is a healthy rookie rivalry going on between Alex Masai and Wesley Kiptoo, but he does know they "train beautifully together."

The two rookies have competed together twice now, producing mixed results, and on Sunday both will try to come away from a popular course feeling good about their outcomes.

Their upcoming race, the Wharf to Wharf 6-mile race in California that stretches from the Santa Cruz Wharf to Capitola Wharf, has always drawn a stout field of runners from around the world looking to show off skill and speed. Celebrating its 50th running, Wharf to Wharf is expected to be big race this year.

It's a road race at which NAZ Elite has had success in the past, particularly from retired runner Scott Smith. Smith set the record Wharf to Wharf team time at 27:40, placing sixth in the 2015 edition of the event. He ran under 28 minutes twice during his career at the race, and his best overall finish was when he took third in 28 minutes flat in 2018. In 2018, winner Silas Kipruto broke the tape at 27:52, pacing at a 4:38 mile.

With the blinkers coming off his rookies Sunday, Culpepper suggested Smith's 27:40 could be in danger of being beaten, especially if Kiptoo and Masai execute their race plans well and make the right moves.

“I know results will come because of the type of fitness they are in,” Culpepper said Wednesday.

Nearing the end of his rookie campaign come August, Masai in his most recent race effort placed seventh at the BAA 10K with a time of 28:29 -- his best performance yet on the road. In April he ran 28:53 at the Cooper River Bridge Run, and in mid-June went 28:38.53 on the track in Portland during heavy rainfall.

It's been tough going for Masai at the distance. He got tripped up in one race and experienced a schedule change in another, for instance. But Culpepper said the hot and humid BAA was the 10K Masai needed to gain confidence moving forward with the longer efforts.

And as is the case with rookies, Masai -- who ran a gutsy BAA 10K -- is learning each time he goes out.

“He also learned maybe to have a little more patience in the middle of the race so that the last 2K he can feel a little bit stronger," Culpepper said.

Kiptoo, meanwhile, is coming off a BAA 10K that left him wanting more after placing 13th with a time of 28:58. Culpepper suspects the Boston weather conditions got to him that day, providing Kiptoo a learning experience about how his body deals with humidity and hydration.

Kiptoo, Culpepper said, wanted "to race the next day" after the disappointing Boston 10K experience. Wanting to race, though, has been Kiptoo's normal since joining the roster in the spring. He started his career in mid-April with NAZ Elite running the Mt. SAC Relays, at which he placed third in 13:34.93 at 5,000 meters. Just a few weeks after his debut, he set team record by clocking 1:01:25 to win the Pittsburgh Half Marathon.

He also ran in rainy Portland with Masai in the 10,000m, winning the race with a time of 28:19.87.

Head-to-head, Kiptoo and Masai are 1-1 entering Sunday.

No matter who comes out on top between the two at Wharf to Wharf, the race could be the first time training really translates to great racing for the two on the same day.

Culpepper said Kiptoo and Masai have different approaches to their training, but added that those differences are what makes them such a good pair.

“I think it’s been extremely beneficial to both of them to have each other, absolutely," Culpepper said.

Racing together also helps.

Culpepper said Kiptoo and Masai -- both natives of Kenya -- overall just feel comfortable getting to the start line together, making the entire experience of racing -- from hotel rooms to travel to competing -- easier.

“I think it’s a good combination. That’s the hope," Culpepper said, "because with training partners you find people who compliment you in some ways but also challenge you in some ways, so I feel like they have a nice blend for each other.”