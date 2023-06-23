Kellyn Taylor likes a good challenge.

The veteran NAZ Elite distance runner is building her way back to form after a recent pregnancy. She's doing so with an "optimistically naive" approach, as she deals with a new balancing act of life and professional running.

In fact, Taylor and her husband, Kyle, recently went from having one child in the family to four in a short span.

“It was super chaotic," Taylor said Tuesday, laughing a bit while reflecting on the situation.

Taylor had moved to Flagstaff not long after having her first child, who is now 13. In November of 2021, just after she produced an impressive sixth-place finish at the New York City Marathon with a time of 2:26:10, the family began fostering a boy who was in the process of looking for a family.

They all felt like it was a good fit and the couple eventually adopted the child in May of 2022.

But before the boy's adoption was official, the family also began fostering his little sister, who was just 7 weeks old at the time, according to Taylor.

In April, the family officially adopted the young girl, not long after welcoming a newborn girl of their own to the family in December.

“So the adjustment to that has been probably what it should be. It’s been a little bit rocky and it’s taking some time and that’s OK," Taylor said. "But I think we’re doing it.”

There is, however, a great sense of calm that came from the chaos in having the family together and no longer within the web of the foster care system -- which Taylor is very familiar with.

“It’s such a relief," Taylor said of having the adopted children become a permanent part of the family.

She added: “It’s kind of a huge stress relief, because we had fostered for so long, and dealing with the system and the process was just such a stressful and, at times, an infuriating thing because it’s just such a flawed system."

During the year Taylor was building up for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials, she fostered several children. She said there were many times fostering was taxing on her schedule and her emotions -- and her profession.

“It’s nice to know that someone isn’t going to come and take them, and then you don’t know what’s going to happen to them. They are here, and they are not going anywhere," she said.

Taylor is an original member of another family -- NAZ Elite. She had planned on moving to Flagstaff to join McMillan Elite, a city-based team that ceased operations in 2013, after graduating college from Wichita State. She put the move on pause, however, because of her first pregnancy, and, according to NAZ Elite Executive Director Ben Rosario, told McMillan Elite that she still planned on coming out after having her child.

Rosario said that Greg McMillan, the leader of McMillan Elite, was willing to wait for Taylor to come to Flagstaff.

"In his own words, because I’ve talked to him about this, he said he never thought he’d hear from her again,” Rosario said.

Sure enough, Taylor gave birth to her first child and then made the move shortly after to Flagstaff.

“That’s such a Kellyn story,” Rosario said through a laugh.

When McMillan Elite shut its doors, another opened in the form of NAZ Elite for Taylor.

In fact, according to NAZ Elite records, Taylor was one of the first two NAZ Elite athletes to run a race for the team when she and and former member Amy Van Alsine competed in the Bupa Great Edinburgh cross country 6K race on January 11, 2014.

Now, Taylor's getting back to racing and building for a marathon.

She has put in two races since giving birth in late December, finishing ninth in her return outing at the Portland Track Festival in the 5,000-meter on the track and taking eighth place about a week later at the Mastercard Mini 10K road race on June 10.

She said it felt great to be competing again, despite getting back into racing while out of her comfort zone with a short race on the track.

“I think it’s always good to do things that are a little bit out of your element, because, I think, it helps to sharpen you up for when you are in your element," Taylor said, "And that’s really the big picture here -- being able to run a good marathon and a good 10,000 here at some point.”

She admitted that the first 5000m to get the rust off felt fast, even though "it was not fast." She clocked a 15:39.62, after her teammate, Katie Wasserman, finished third at 15:15.88.

But the training she has been doing isn't geared toward running a fast 5000m on the track.

"It’s not surprising that my body was like, ‘Hey, what are we doing?’ But the 10K definitely felt a lot smoother, and I felt a little bit more in my element," she said.

She also said her fitness feels like it's coming back quickly. She recently went on a run on Lake Mary Road with teammate Lauren Hagans, who at the time was building for her marathon debut. Taylor was going to do 8 miles of the 12 Hagans was set to tackle during the workout. Taylor said after the 8 miles, she felt great and was granted her request to do a couple more.

“I finished and had tons more in me," Taylor said.

She said overall, her efforts to get back to racing have been going well.

“I was actually really fortunate. I didn’t really have any issues throughout my entire pregnancy," Taylor said. "I didn’t have any issues with the birth, I didn’t have any issues post-birth. So I have been pretty fortunate in that regard, but I still think you have to respect what your body did and what it went through, and I’ve been approaching things pretty cautiously.”

Rosario has also been taking note of how Taylor is gaining ground in her fitness, noting that her 10K in New York was an overall strong outing.

“It stands to reason that as she continues to get fitter, it certainly looks like she’s on a path to be her best self soon," Rosario said.

The goal is to have Taylor take her time as she prepares for a marathon, making sure her body is responding well to the training.

“I think it will be a very solid build that will have her prepared to run a good fall marathon as a step toward the Olympic Trials," Rosario said.

And for Rosario and NAZ Elite, it's been a boon to have a seasoned veteran like Taylor back at workouts.

“She provides a level of professionalism and intensity," Rosario said, "and, I think, just her presence is felt when she is here. And that’s for a variety of reasons, but certainly, when you have been around for as long as she has and you accomplish the things she has, there is an inherent level of respect when you are at practice. I think that has been a positive for us over the last couple of months to have her back every day."