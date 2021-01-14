NAZ Elite This Week: Jenna Wrieden added to coaching staff

“I feel like the stars aligned a bit for me to move into this role," Wrieden said in press release Tuesday, when the team announced the selection. "I am so grateful to Ben and Jen Rosario, the members of the NAZ Elite Board, and all of the athletes for believing that I could bring value to their team. From the moment I stepped on board, I felt a connection with the group that I am certain will be a factor in our overall success.”

Rosario sees his and Wrieden's strengths complimenting and combining in a way that will boost the team -- and, more importantly, allow each coach to utilize their strengths more fully.

Rosario said he loves and now has more time to focus on "putting the puzzle of training together" when it comes to getting his runners to be their best when they most need to be.

He also will now have more time to focus on the communications side of things, spending more hours connecting with fans and building the team brand.