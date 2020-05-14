NAZ Elite This Week: Intrasquad races in the works for team

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As more and more people in the state of Arizona are looking to get back to work, be it still in mostly limited fashion, so is NAZ Elite.

Since early in March, sports in the United States, as well as countless institutions, businesses and organizations, have suffered setbacks and stoppages stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. Athletes have been forced to get creative in order to stay sharp both physically and mentally, as facilities in only a handful of states across the country are finally starting to re-open their doors.

NAZ Elite just started having group workout sessions again this week, splitting the team in half by gender (six men, six women). It was a decision that came based on what was being heard from state officials.

“We’re just trying to mirror what’s going on in our state," NAZ Elite head coach Ben Rosario said during a phone interview Wednesday, "and if people can go back to work at restaurants -- and go back to work anywhere, really, as long as they are following safety guidelines -- then I think we can go back to work as well.”

Go back to work with caution, of course.