NAZ Elite This Week: Intrasquad races in the works for team

As more and more people in the state of Arizona are looking to get back to work, be it still in mostly limited fashion, so is NAZ Elite.
Since early in March, sports in the United States, as well as countless institutions, businesses and organizations, have suffered setbacks and stoppages stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. Athletes have been forced to get creative in order to stay sharp both physically and mentally, as facilities in only a handful of states across the country are finally starting to re-open their doors.
NAZ Elite just started having group workout sessions again this week, splitting the team in half by gender (six men, six women). It was a decision that came based on what was being heard from state officials.
“We’re just trying to mirror what’s going on in our state," NAZ Elite head coach Ben Rosario said during a phone interview Wednesday, "and if people can go back to work at restaurants -- and go back to work anywhere, really, as long as they are following safety guidelines -- then I think we can go back to work as well.”
Go back to work with caution, of course.
The pandemic situation overall has been feasible for NAZ Elite so far, tripping the team up but not taking it fully off its feet. The athletes were able to get workouts from their coach and do them by themselves for the most part when the pandemic first flared up, and there were options for doing at-home strength training as well. To break out of the mundane situation, NAZ Elite took part in a late-April virtual 5K, during the times when the stay-at-home orders were still tight.
Now the team is looking to put together four different intrasquad races as the state has recently relaxed some more of the guidelines for businesses in the last week. NAZ Elite is trying to get creative about moving forward, a scenario many in sports find themselves in right now.
Rosario is dubbing the future intrasquad races as "nontraditional," and he hopes to have them scheduled to take place as soon as late May or early June. The races are expected to happen in Flagstaff and the surrounding area, and NAZ Elite is targeting "popular" locations for the runs.
"We have to think about the messaging," Rosario said of moving forward with some sort of racing, hoping fans will realize that gathering for the races would be a bad idea.
Rosario said the team is thinking about filming the races as a sort of documentary, noting that the unprecedented situation lends itself to be chronicled and the fact that filming live on dirt and road trails can be difficult.
So Rosario is having to be creative about competition as the landscape for sports begins another set of changes, especially because he's not exactly sure what category his running team falls under when it comes to the state's guidelines.
“We kind of have to make up these own rules for ourselves, and one of them, again, is just having small groups and making sure that everything is outside," Rosario said.
Yet, Gov. Doug Ducey did announce recently that professional sports could begin a path forward in the state of Arizona, the one category that NAZ Elite falls more directly into. Rosario said the announcement basically starts cracking the door open for more traditional racing to start up.
"Traditional as in we would leave town, go to a track and race other people -- a handful and a select group of people," Rosario said. "But, I just don’t know, it’s too early yet to know if that’s going to happen yet.”
He said as of now the earliest his team could go back to official racing is in July, but that's still "up in the air."
So for now, Rosario wants to focus on how the rest of the major sports in the U.S. play out their scenarios and learn from them.
“It’s not that I don’t want to be a leader," he said, "but you have to know your place sometimes, and the leaders in terms of sports in this country are the four major sports, and those organizations are really being smart and really being leaders. I think they have been leaders since day one."
