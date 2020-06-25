NAZ Elite This Week: Intrasquad race at Buffalo Park on tap

With the pandemic forcing professional athletes across all sports to find creative ways to stay in shape and ready for competition, NAZ Elite has another intrasquad race lined up this week and, this time, Buffalo Park awaits.
This time around will look a bit different than the other race head coach Ben Rosario already put his team through, however. Friday night at Buffalo Park, NAZ Elite will get the chance to have athletes go head-to-head against each other, along with another wrinkle to the night that could make things a bit more interesting.
The race will be carried on Instagram and NAZ Elite will compete against Colorado-based TEAM Boulder -- which will be running a similar 2-mile course in Colorado.
Make it a race at a distance -- like most things need to be due to the pandemic.
"Actually we are going to make a little fun deal out of it and show it on Instagram at the same time a team in Boulder is going to run," Rosario said in a Wednesday phone interview. "We are sort of running against them virtually. They got a 2-mile dirt loop in Boulder that they are gonna run."
The plan is to have three men and three women race from each team and the fastest cumulative times will be the winner in the virtual competition. NAZ Elite is sending out Rory Linkletter, Scott Fauble and Nick Hauger on the men's side, and Stephanie Bruce, Kellyn Taylor and Lauren Paquette at the 2-mile loop at Buffalo Park starting at 6:30 p.m.
The team has been training at a safe distance for the bulk of the pandemic, and Rosario said the six runners are excited to get a more race-like feel to a run.
The first of the intrasquad race series saw Linkletter fly up Mt. Elden, a 5.3-mile run, in 37 minutes and 29 seconds for a record on Strava. Hauger also ran the climb, coming away with a 41:30 mark.
While the Buffalo Park trail won't be nearly as long or steep in elevation change, the group of runners participating is bigger. Something Rosario and company are excited for.
"The first (intrasquad race) was a little smaller," Rosario said. "This is the first one where we are actually going to line them up next to one another and race head-to-head; the other have been kinda staggered starts. Now that we are training together, in small groups obviously, we are going to let them race and it should be a lot of fun. They are really looking forward to it."
Another piece of news came Wednesday that was a big hit to the running community, as the New York City Marathon was canceled.
Although it wasn't the most surprising thing based off how COVID-19 has continued to cause cancellations in the sports world, seeing the news in writing still hurts, Rosario said.
"I would tell you that we were expecting that, but it still stings to see it in writing because you never know for sure," Rosario said. "The scuttlebutt was that it was going to be canceled but I do know they were looking at other alternatives and trying as best as they could. You know, seeing news stinks because we definitely would have had people run that."
At last year's edition on the NYC Marathon, NAZ Elite saw Taylor place seventh at 2:26:52 while Aliphine Tuliamuk placed 12th in 2:28:12.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!