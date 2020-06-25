NAZ Elite This Week: Intrasquad race at Buffalo Park on tap

The team has been training at a safe distance for the bulk of the pandemic, and Rosario said the six runners are excited to get a more race-like feel to a run.

The first of the intrasquad race series saw Linkletter fly up Mt. Elden, a 5.3-mile run, in 37 minutes and 29 seconds for a record on Strava. Hauger also ran the climb, coming away with a 41:30 mark.

While the Buffalo Park trail won't be nearly as long or steep in elevation change, the group of runners participating is bigger. Something Rosario and company are excited for.

"The first (intrasquad race) was a little smaller," Rosario said. "This is the first one where we are actually going to line them up next to one another and race head-to-head; the other have been kinda staggered starts. Now that we are training together, in small groups obviously, we are going to let them race and it should be a lot of fun. They are really looking forward to it."

Another piece of news came Wednesday that was a big hit to the running community, as the New York City Marathon was canceled.

Although it wasn't the most surprising thing based off how COVID-19 has continued to cause cancellations in the sports world, seeing the news in writing still hurts, Rosario said.