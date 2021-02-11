NAZ Elite This Week: Hill to make team debut in Valley at 3000m track race

For NAZ Elite head coach Ben Rosario, building momentum is important during an Olympic year.

It's one reason why Saturday's minor race in the Valley has more of a major feel to it. Rosario doesn't necessarily expect his new athlete, Ryan Hill, to win this weekend's 3,000-meter race in Phoenix, but he does think that going across the board on the 31-year-old who specializes in the distance wouldn't be a bad idea.

Hill, who signed with NAZ Elite at the start of the new year, makes his debut with the team at a distance at which he is the fourth-fastest American ever to do it.

It's also the first race for Hill since the summer, as the veteran distance runner seeks to get back to his pre-injury form after facing setbacks in 2019 and then being somewhat slowed to making full return in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The anticipated debut comes after Hill made some big moves in his career, including his move from Portland to Flagstaff to join a new team that runs under a new brand.

“I think the first time you put on that kit, it’s important," Rosario said, "and I don’t want to make more of it than it is, but I just think inherently that the first time you race for a team carries some importance.”