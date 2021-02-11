NAZ Elite This Week: Hill to make team debut in Valley at 3000m track race

For NAZ Elite head coach Ben Rosario, building momentum is important during an Olympic year.
It's one reason why Saturday's minor race in the Valley has more of a major feel to it. Rosario doesn't necessarily expect his new athlete, Ryan Hill, to win this weekend's 3,000-meter race in Phoenix, but he does think that going across the board on the 31-year-old who specializes in the distance wouldn't be a bad idea.
Hill, who signed with NAZ Elite at the start of the new year, makes his debut with the team at a distance at which he is the fourth-fastest American ever to do it.
It's also the first race for Hill since the summer, as the veteran distance runner seeks to get back to his pre-injury form after facing setbacks in 2019 and then being somewhat slowed to making full return in 2020 due to the pandemic.
The anticipated debut comes after Hill made some big moves in his career, including his move from Portland to Flagstaff to join a new team that runs under a new brand.
“I think the first time you put on that kit, it’s important," Rosario said, "and I don’t want to make more of it than it is, but I just think inherently that the first time you race for a team carries some importance.”
Hill takes a 3000m PR of 7:30.93 that he set in 2016 into Saturday. It's the kind of time that puts a target on your back. His 7:30.93 would break NAZ Elite's current team record of 7:47.85 set by Matt Baxter in 2020 on an indoor track.
No one on NAZ Elite seems to mind if Hill does end up setting the new team record.
“He’s a very good 3,000 runner," Rosario said.
Rosario said he's not concerned with Hill's layover, adding that the schedule Hill is facing isn't too far off of what he has been geared toward. Hill spent the majority of his career running for Nike under the Bowerman Track Club before making the recent switch to NAZ Elite and HOKA ONE ONE shoes.
“For him to race in February is not uncommon," Rosario said.
What is a bit more uncommon for Hill is NAZ Elite's training. For instance, Rosario and his athletes don't spend a lot of time on the track even when preparing for a race on the surface.
That wasn't an issue for Kellyn Taylor, Danielle Shanahan and Stephanie Bruce, who all finished under the Olympic standard for the 10,000m in early December at the same race.
“We’ll see how he looks on the track after not a ton of track work," Rosario said.
Hill came to NAZ Elite fit, and now he gets a chance to show if the confidence he's displayed to Rosario and through his training reflects what's going internally. And Rosario wants to see Hill approach the start line with swagger and the demeanor of a champion who's ready to take control of a race despite not having competed for some time.
“It brings with it a different atmosphere and it’s important to get used to that sort of nervousness again that comes along with racing," Rosario said. "I am sure he’ll be confident, but there will be nerves. I don’t think those things are mutually exclusive. You can be nervous and confident at the same time, and I imagine he’ll have a little bit of that.”
Rosario wants Hill to get his racing legs back under him Saturday, take the blinkers off his athlete and let him run against a field filled with young talents who would like a shot at beating the 2016 World Indoor Championships 3000m runner-up.
Overall, Saturday's 3000m is an intense workout and a chance to get Hill heading in the right direction and prepare him for a more important 5000m race in Texas that's scheduled for the last weekend of February in Texas.
“For that reason alone, it’s something I am excited about because I know it will make him better for two weeks from now," Rosario said.
Mike Hartman can be reached at 556-2255 or at mhartman@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @AZDS_Hartman.