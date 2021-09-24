NAZ Elite This Week: Highlighted by Wright's return, marathoners hitting stride in September

Rosario said the recent wins coming while the marathoners train are momentum-builders more than anything.

“It’s kind of a no-lose situation, because they know that they will be tired and that they may not be at their absolute best," Rosario said, "so it’s not a disappointment if it doesn't go like gangbusters, but if it does go well then it’s just icing on the cake.”

Bruce's gutsy runner-up result at Great Cow is a great example.

“I look at it more as, hey, Steph was in marathon training and was able to run a 10K that was in line with most of her best 10Ks, and that’s a really great sign," Rosario said.

She did it on a challenging course that tortures the legs with hills, getting prepared for the literal ups-and-downs of the NYC Marathon.

Wright won't have to worry about hills when she gets after her marathon, as she'll be racing on a flat, fast course. And now the timing is right.

NAZ Elite wanted to fit her into the trails for the marathon in the UK in an attempt to make the Olympics. She had just gotten back from injury and she and the team wanted to make a push for the Tokyo Games. Then she got hurt again while making the push.