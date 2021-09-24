NAZ Elite This Week: Highlighted by Wright's return, marathoners hitting stride in September

It was 2019 and Alice Wright was cruising.
From January to July of 2019 she competed in nine races, logging six top-10 finishes along the way. She tackled half marathons and started showing gains as the team looked toward her shot at competing in a marathon.
Then the streak of bad luck came for the NAZ Elite pro runner. Injuries started nagging Wright and upon a return to try to make the Olympics, more setbacks stalled her efforts to line up again at races.
“She really had to deal with a lot of things that were outside of her control, and she just was so loyal and so focused on what we do," NAZ Elite head coach Ben Rosario said Thursday. "She stuck with the program and she stayed so focused on what she had to do to come back from those setbacks, and that has led her to a place now where she’s healthy, she’s racing again and she is finally going to make a marathon debut.”
After more than two years away from racing, Wright made her return with a promising performance, winning the Athens Half Marathon on Sunday, Sept. 12, with a time of 1:14:53.
Wright ran the first 10K of the race in Greece in 35:05. She was hitting her stride along the way as the rust fell off the legs.
Just a day before, Wright's NAZ Elite teammate, Sid Vaughn, was the winner at the Surf City Classic Half Marathon in 1:06:53.
Highlighted by Wright's return, NAZ Elite has been hitting its stride in September. The team put four total runners on the pedestal across five different races in September, with Stephanie Bruce adding a second-place finish in the Great Cow Harbor 10K in 32:36 and Matt Baxter contributing a fun bronze result after taking third at the George Kyte Classic in Flagstaff.
“I think September has shown that we’re back in our groove," said Rosario, who has his hands full with marathoners being just weeks away from racing at the distance. "We’re training really well, we are performing well on race day and the atmosphere at practices is really positive. I think September so far has been our best month of 2021.”
While Wright is preparing for a December's Valentia Marathon, her first, Baxter is working toward making his debut at 26.2 miles in New York City, which is creeping up with its Nov. 7 race date. The team has also found a marathon for Nick Hauger. Vaughn had to remove himself from his Chicago Marathon race due to injury, however.
Baxter is set to run a half marathon beforehand, as he'll look to defend his title at the Rock ‘n’ Roll San Jose Marathon on Sunday, Oct. 3. The team's group of marathoners taking on Boston will go out just eight days later. The only member of that crew to compete in a September race was Julia Griffey, who placed 14th at a final time of 1:12:29 at the new Haven Road Race in early September.
Rosario said the recent wins coming while the marathoners train are momentum-builders more than anything.
“It’s kind of a no-lose situation, because they know that they will be tired and that they may not be at their absolute best," Rosario said, "so it’s not a disappointment if it doesn't go like gangbusters, but if it does go well then it’s just icing on the cake.”
Bruce's gutsy runner-up result at Great Cow is a great example.
“I look at it more as, hey, Steph was in marathon training and was able to run a 10K that was in line with most of her best 10Ks, and that’s a really great sign," Rosario said.
She did it on a challenging course that tortures the legs with hills, getting prepared for the literal ups-and-downs of the NYC Marathon.
Wright won't have to worry about hills when she gets after her marathon, as she'll be racing on a flat, fast course. And now the timing is right.
NAZ Elite wanted to fit her into the trails for the marathon in the UK in an attempt to make the Olympics. She had just gotten back from injury and she and the team wanted to make a push for the Tokyo Games. Then she got hurt again while making the push.
Now Valencia is "her goal race because there's plenty of time," Rosario said.
And Wright's been proving she can again hold her own as much of the team sees the marathons approaching fast.
"Lots of hard training going on, getting ready for these huge marathons, and lots of people are really fit, so life is good on our end," Rosario said.
