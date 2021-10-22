NAZ Elite This Week: Hauger, in marathon training, to use 25K title race as gauge

“Of all of those occasions, we were running this race in May in the middle of a road-racing-slash-track season. We’ve never done it on the way to a marathon,” Rosario said.

Because Hauger is deep in his marathon training segment, some analytics come into play as he approaches the race that's serving as part of his overall buildup.

“It’s a race for sure, but there is also an element of using it to prepare for the marathon, whereas that wasn’t an issue in the other instances and we could just race with reckless abandon. I think now we have to be a little more calculated in our approach,” Rosario said.

Rosario said Hauger needs to run about 10 seconds faster per mile at the 25K race than he plans on running at the California International Marathon set to take place in early December.

“That’s what the charts say and that’s what we have kind of experienced with the others," Rosario said. "So if he can go out and run, let’s say 4:45 per mile for 25K, then I think that would indicate he could break two hours and 14 minutes in the marathon -- which I think would be a great debut marathon.”

Although Saturday acts a great gauge to see where Hauger is at, it's still a race.

“The cool thing about Nick is he will get the most out of himself on the day, always," Rosario said, "so I would say that for sure we expect a top-10 finish and hopefully a bit higher than that."

