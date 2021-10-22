NAZ Elite This Week: Hauger, in marathon training, to use 25K title race as gauge

Nick Hauger is finally where he's supposed to be.
After waiting a long time to show off what he can really do on the road surface at longer distances, the NAZ Elite runner faces a significant race in his career Saturday when he competes in the Amway River Bank Run, which serves as the 25K national championship.
“You are always more likely to run well when you are really excited, and he’s pumped for this race," NAZ Elite head coach Ben Rosario said Thursday.
Hauger joined NAZ Elite in the summer of 2019, but injury and then the pandemic combined to stall his efforts to get races in on the road. He made his debut on the surface with the team in April, taking fifth at the Valley O.NE Half Marathon in Nebraska as his teammates Rory Linkletter and Stephanie Bruce came away with first-place finishes. It was Hauger's debut at the distance as well.
During the months when races were canceled left and right because of the pandemic, NAZ Elite still had found ways to get Hauger moving, placing him in track races. Now, however, Hauger, who signed with NAZ Elite as soon as he was done with his standout collegiate career with Portland, is ready to show he's built for the road.
“He’s certainly showing that in training," Rosario said. "His workouts on that surface have gone very well, and the longer he’s gone the more impressive he’s been this segment. I think he’s really about to prove that this is where he belongs -- on the road, long races, that’s going to be his bread and butter.”
Hauger's been in national championships before, but on a different surface. His first race with NAZ Elite was in early 2020 at the USATF Cross Country Championships, which he finished fifth at with a time of 31:08. About a month later, he recorded a ninth-place finish at the Pan Am Cross Country Championships, clocking 33:45.
And NAZ Elite's been successful at the 25K national title race over the years, posting two second-place finishes and two first-place finishes since 2014. Scott Fauble and Scott Smith both were runner-ups at the race, while Aliphine Tuliamuk and Kellyn Taylor each won it.
In previous attempts, those runners competed at the event in May, the month it's usually slated for. The pandemic forced the national championship race to cancel in 2020, and the race was postponed until the fall this year, missing its spring date.
“Fortunately for them, they are getting the event in," Rosario said. "I am really excited for them. This race, it really has a long tradition and it’s been around for a long time.”
Although the date change isn't the most ideal for NAZ Elite, Rosario and Hauger see the positives in the situation.
NAZ Elite athletes in past years have been at a great spot with training and fitness to take on the Amway River Bank Run, which takes place in Grand Rapids, Michigan. This year's a bit different.
“Of all of those occasions, we were running this race in May in the middle of a road-racing-slash-track season. We’ve never done it on the way to a marathon,” Rosario said.
Because Hauger is deep in his marathon training segment, some analytics come into play as he approaches the race that's serving as part of his overall buildup.
“It’s a race for sure, but there is also an element of using it to prepare for the marathon, whereas that wasn’t an issue in the other instances and we could just race with reckless abandon. I think now we have to be a little more calculated in our approach,” Rosario said.
Rosario said Hauger needs to run about 10 seconds faster per mile at the 25K race than he plans on running at the California International Marathon set to take place in early December.
“That’s what the charts say and that’s what we have kind of experienced with the others," Rosario said. "So if he can go out and run, let’s say 4:45 per mile for 25K, then I think that would indicate he could break two hours and 14 minutes in the marathon -- which I think would be a great debut marathon.”
Although Saturday acts a great gauge to see where Hauger is at, it's still a race.
“The cool thing about Nick is he will get the most out of himself on the day, always," Rosario said, "so I would say that for sure we expect a top-10 finish and hopefully a bit higher than that."
