NAZ Elite This Week: Hauger hits 2:12 in marathon debut

Though he couldn't run during the time of facing yet another setback to his marathon debut, Nick Hauger could write.

When Hauger suffered an injury in July that popped up during his training for his fall marathon, he began writing down the things he believed he could do once he was again healthy and running.

"One of those goals was: I will debut at the marathon in 2:12," Hauger said Thursday.

He added: "That was something that almost daily I would write down or say aloud to myself. At a certain point, I started to believe it fully.”

The injury forced Hauger and his team, NAZ Elite, to postpone his debut at the distance yet again, but Hauger stayed positive. They took Hauger out of the Chicago Marathon and signed him up for the California International Marathon.

Hauger ran the way he, and head coach Ben Rosario, envisioned CIM would go, clocking a 2:12:59 for third place at Sunday's race.

“His segment was as close to perfect as you could hope for," Rosario said on Wednesday. "We had a lot of time because he had this slight injury in the summer that forced us to withdraw him from Chicago, and when we did that we decided then on CIM. So we were able to do all the little things necessary to be prepared and we didn’t have to rush anything. I was as confident as I could ever possibly be in an athlete heading into a marathon that he was ready to execute. And on top of that I know he always gets the most out of himself.”

Hauger was keen enough to know he could dig deep and get more out of his tank toward the last chunk of the CIM course. Around 21 miles, he picked up the pace and started racing toward the finish line and his goal of debuting as a 2:12 marathoner.

“He went out there and showed," Rosario said, "even in his debut, that he could make the necessary decisions to run the best race possible. I mean, he could have just kept cruising it in at 5:05, 5:06 per mile and he would have won something like 2:13:30, but he knew at 20 miles that he was capable of picking it up and he did so.”

The performances at CIM were part of a strong weekend for NAZ Elite, which saw Lauren Paquette place fourth in 1:09:46 at the USATF Half Marathon Championships as she made her debut at the distance and Dani Shanahan run a 32:36 at the Sound Running Cross Champs on Saturday.

Right there with Hauger in that final 10K or so of CIM was teammate Rory Linkletter, who after faltering at the Boston Marathon wanted to race a good marathon Sunday. Running his fourth overall marathon, Linkletter pushed for a second-place finish in 2:12:52, a new PR, encouraging Hauger as the two fed off each other down the stretch.

The NAZ Elite duo talked, Hauger said, from time to time during the race about time, pace and how to make passes.

“We just hunted body after body down,” Hauger said.

Hauger has been processing how the race went and his accomplishment of becoming a marathoner over the last few days.

“I still catch myself. I am like, “Man, did we really do that? That’s crazy,’” Hauger said of going 2-3 for NAZ Elite behind CIM winner Brendan Gregg and his 2:11:21 result.

It was a feat for Hauger in particular that was a kind of marathon itself.

Hauger joined NAZ Elite in the summer of 2019 after a strong college running career at Portland. Linkletter also joined the roster at that time, coming from BYU. When both signed, there was an understanding that the marathon would be in their futures.

One of the first things Hauger first told Rosario was that he “wanted to go to the marathon.”

“I felt like it was something that would suit me pretty well,” Hauger said.

Hauger had a strong year in cross country for Portland in 2018. Portland finished third at the NCAA cross country championships that year behind runner-up BYU and champs Northern Arizona. Hauger was 40th overall, and Linkletter placed 22nd.

Then injuries and COVID-19 kept Hauger from gaining momentum as he transitioned into his pro career with NAZ Elite. He kept putting in the work, however, training hard, keeping a positive mindset and racing on the track when he could to keep his skills and fitness sharp.

Finally, in August Hauger was getting into his marathon training segment. It was going well, he said. He was getting the sleep he needed and was staying on top of his nutrition. July then presented a short setback in the form of injury.

“That injury then kind of made us say, ‘Let’s have a long, extended slow build for you.' And I just think that’s a phenomenal way to approach this distance, because with time, if there are mini setbacks then there is time to work on that and you just build that confidence week by week, month by month," Hauger said.

It all led to Hauger approaching the start line of his first 26.2-mile effort with a high level of confidence and fitness.

Linkletter was searching for some confidence, too, upon taking on CIM after struggling at the Boston Marathon. After getting the rest he needed, Linkletter began focusing on his next marathon, and Hauger was glad to have his former rival and current teammate join him.

“I was like, ‘Let’s go. We’re going to work so well together,’” Hauger said of going after CIM with Linkletter.

The two, who are hosts of the Running Rivals podcast that also features teammate and former NAU runner Matt Baxter, go way back to their high school days and eventually became part of the rivalry between NAU, BYU and Portland in cross country.

“All of sudden we end up on the same team together and we become super close," Hauger said.

Moreover, Hauger was a freshman at Portland when NAZ Elite stud marathoner Scott Fauble was a fifth-year senior at the school.

Hauger's debut time now builds on the already deep connections formed in the NAZ Elite team.

“That’s what Scott Fauble debuted in was 2:12," Rosario said. "I mean, shoot, that’s what Meb Keflezighi debuted in was 2:12.”

According to Hauger, he has produced the eighth-fastest marathon in 2021 for an American male so far.

Whether Hauger will reach or surpass the heights of the likes of Fauble and Keflezighi is still yet to be seen. For now, Hauger is happy to be an official marathoner.

“That was the most fun thing I’ve ever done running, and also the hardest thing I’ve ever done running,” Hauger said.

His joy in how Sunday's race unfolded was clear on his face as he approached the finish line, crossed it with strength and pumping arms, and embraced his teammate.

“I think it’s an accomplishment in of itself. Not only absorbing the training, but getting to the start line, and reflecting back out the ups and downs of that sort of thing, it’s truly special no matter how it goes," he said. "When it goes really well, that’s just the cherry on top. Right?”

Now, Hauger might turn to writing down where and what he'll run when he makes his first World Major Marathon debut.

Mike Hartman can be reached at 556-2255 or at mhartman@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @AZDS_Hartman.

