NAZ Elite This Week: Hauger, Bruce want to take bite out of Big Apple

The course is challenging and the field is loaded.

Nick Hauger wouldn't have it any other way as he looks to take his first bite out of the Big Apple on Sunday.

“The course, it’s sort of like a cross country course on the road," NAZ Elite coach Ben Rosario said of the NYC half. "It’s got a lot of ups and downs, and it’s challenging, and that’s music to Nick Hauger’s ears. He’s a cross country guy, and he likes the challenging courses.”

This year marks a return of the race, which was nixed in 2020 as COVID-19 began to wreak havoc across the United States and canceled in 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic. New York Road Runners expects to see more than 25,000 runners in the full-scale field and the "strongest professional athlete field in event history," according to a release from the hosting organization.

This year's half marathon is special for many other reasons. It will be Stephanie Bruce's first and last time taking on the half-marathon course, which takes athletes from Brooklyn's Prospect Park to Manhattan's Central Park.

It will also be one of Bruce's last half marathons of her career -- “which has always been a great distance for her," Rosario said.

The field consists standouts such as Galen Rupp, Molly Seidel and Sara Hall, the owner of the American half-marathon record.

For Hauger, Rosario said, the race will be a combination of a battle with the course and with the field. Rosario said he wants his young road runner to try to conquer the course the best he can for about the first 10 miles and then "whoever is around, we'll battle them."

Hauger's shown in the past that he can execute a game plan and close races with plenty of fuel usually left in the tank.

“I have a really good feeling about this race for Nick,” Rosario said.

Hauger hails from the University of Portland, a program known for producing runners who love the big stages.

Former teammate Scott Fauble, also a Portland product, ran the NYC's half marathon in 2018 for NAZ Elite and placed fifth with a time of 1:02:58. And NAZ Elite veteran Kellyn Taylor placed eighth in 2019, clocking a 1:12:43.

Rosario said the race could be "very meaningful" overall for NAZ Elite.

“It doesn’t have the same history as the New York City Marathon because it’s not as old," he said Thursday of the event, "but it’s been growing and growing. I would say now it’s definitely an enormous event on the running calendar every year. And, yeah, they stepped up this year. This field is incredible and we are happy to be a part of it, but we want to be more than just bystanders -- we want to have an impact on this race.”

Former NAZ Elite runner Sid Vaughn set a PR at the course while with the team, crossing the finish line in 1:03:30 for 13th place in 2019. The year Fauble had success at NYC, former NAZ Elite runner Futsum Zienasellassie produced a 1:03:39 time for a 10th-place result.

“I think we like this course. It’s always a good time for us," Rosario said.

While Hauger and Bruce both have had races so far in 2022 as they head to NYC, Friday will mark the first race of the year and season for NAZ Elite rookie Katie Wasserman, who will be competing in the Baldy Castillo Invitation's 3,000-meter race on the track.

“This is a whole new season, and she’s excited to get started,” Rosario said.

It will be Wasserman's third time out overall for NAZ Elite after running a leg of an ekiden for the team in mid-November and claiming fourth place at the USATF Club Cross Country Championships with a time of 19:57 near the end of 2021.

The Friday 3,000m will be the first on the track for Wasserman with her new team.

“I would expect she should feel right at home" on the surface, Rosario said.

In college on the track, Wasserman proved she has speed and smarts. She ran a 15:28.68 on the track the national outdoor championship meet in 2021 as a graduate student at Notre Dame.

Rosario didn't want to remove Wasserman from what was working well for her while in college when it comes to training. But he said that the additions of training at altitude, developing her talent further, working in the weight room and having access to better recovery options should give her a boost when it comes time to race.

“She's very talented and we’ll let her take care of the racing part, because she is really good inherently at racing," Rosario said.

