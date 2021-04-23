NAZ Elite This Week: Handful of runners out this weekend as team seeks way out of funk

NAZ Elite head coach Ben Rosario isn't ready to hit the panic button, however. He wants to make sure that he and his athletes "just stay the course" and resist the urge to make big changes or let the pressure to produce slow them down.

“All the stuff we’re doing isn’t all of a sudden the wrong stuff; everything we are doing is proven to work," Rosario said Wednesday over the phone from Omaha. "Yes, we had some bad luck and misfortune, but I think the tables are about to turn. I really believe that, and this weekend, particularly in Omaha, could be getting the snowball rolling in the right direction.”

The three athletes heading for the Omaha race, the Valley O.NE, knew this race was on the docket for some time and embrace the longer distance as well.

Linkletter set a team-best time when he made his half-marathon debut in January of 2020 at Houston, where he clocked his PR of 1:01:44 -- which is also the second-fastest time for a Canadian all-time. The young runner went for a 1:02:37 in Michigan in October in his second try at the distance.

“It’s a great distance for him and he’s very pumped up, as he always is," Rosario said.