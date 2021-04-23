NAZ Elite This Week: Handful of runners out this weekend as team seeks way out of funk

NAZ Elite is sending a handful of athletes out to two different events this weekend as the team is seeking to get out of a funk after a staggered start to the season.
Stephanie Bruce, Nick Hauger and Rory Linkletter are set to run a half marathon Saturday in Nebraska, and Ryan Hill and Lauren Paquette are slated to compete in the 1,500-meter event at the Drake Relays the same day in Des Moines, Iowa.
After NAZ Elite started 2021 with some success, the team went into a slump. Hill debuted with the team in Arizona with a victory at the Valley of the Sun Classic 3000m, finishing with a time of 8:02.66. Nearly two weeks after Hill's solid debut, Sid Vaughn in late January won his heat at the Texas Qualifier OTQ 10,000m in 28:39.37, with Hauger placing third in 28:42.30.
Linkletter went flat at the Texas event, ending up with a sixth-place finish in the faster 10,000m race group in 30:24.26. He recently registered a 13:55.99 over the weekend at the Bryan Clay Invitation for an 11th-place result in a 5000m race. Neither were what the runner expected.
Scott Fauble, meanwhile, did not finish the Bryan Clay 10,000m in his return to the track after a long hiatus from the surface.
And on Wednesday, Hill and Paquette failed to produce at the USATF 1 Mile Road Championships, with the former crossing the finish line in 11th in 4:10.1 and the former also coming in 11th with a time of 4:44.5.
NAZ Elite head coach Ben Rosario isn't ready to hit the panic button, however. He wants to make sure that he and his athletes "just stay the course" and resist the urge to make big changes or let the pressure to produce slow them down.
“All the stuff we’re doing isn’t all of a sudden the wrong stuff; everything we are doing is proven to work," Rosario said Wednesday over the phone from Omaha. "Yes, we had some bad luck and misfortune, but I think the tables are about to turn. I really believe that, and this weekend, particularly in Omaha, could be getting the snowball rolling in the right direction.”
The three athletes heading for the Omaha race, the Valley O.NE, knew this race was on the docket for some time and embrace the longer distance as well.
Linkletter set a team-best time when he made his half-marathon debut in January of 2020 at Houston, where he clocked his PR of 1:01:44 -- which is also the second-fastest time for a Canadian all-time. The young runner went for a 1:02:37 in Michigan in October in his second try at the distance.
“It’s a great distance for him and he’s very pumped up, as he always is," Rosario said.
Linkletter, according to Rosario, also isn't feeling any of the negative side effects he experienced from getting his second COVID-19 vaccine anymore -- a possible reason he struggled over the weekend in the 5000m.
Rosario realizes lulls are part of the sport and part of professional sports in general. His squad has been dealing with setbacks ranging from COVID-related issues to injuries to bad luck during the recent struggles.
“A little bit of everything," he said, adding that after so much team success over the last few years, he's being understanding and realistic about the last few poor outings.
Outside the lines, the team is still making gains, however.
Matt Baxter has been logging great training miles, runners such as Tyler Day and Alice Wright are working on their fitness again after dealing with injuries, and Olympic Marathon Trials champion Aliphine Tuliamuk is set to join the team in early May for training again in Flagstaff.
“She’s going to bring her positivity to the group and her postpartum training is going awesome," Rosario said of Tuliamuk.
And NAZ Elite finally gets to see what Hauger is made of when it comes to covering more miles and the road surface.
“He wants the long stuff. We’ve been waiting for this," Rosario said.
Hauger will make his half-marathon and road race debut with NAZ Elite after injuries and the pandemic kept him off the surface and away from the longer stuff for the start of his professional career.
“This is always what he felt like he’d be best at, so he’s very excited," Rosario said.
Bruce is coming off a long layover since late December when she ran at The Marathon Project. Since then, she's been training hard and her fitness is looking dangerous.
“She’s champing at the bit," Rosario said, "because that’s about as long as I can remember her not racing since her second pregnancy. She can’t wait for the gun to go off.”
The half marathon, known for a flat course and the fast times it produces, offers prize money of $750 for first place, $400 for second and $200 for third, and is set to begin in the early morning.
“We just have to keep going to the line optimistic and excited to race," Rosario said, summing up how he would like to see his team snap its skid.
Mike Hartman can be reached at 556-2255 or at mhartman@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @AZDS_Hartman.