NAZ Elite This Week: Going big for Boston as team sends 4 runners to marathon

NAZ Elite has plenty of reasons to feel good about its chances heading into Boston.

To start with, the team is sending the most runners to the Boston Marathon ever and will look to have the most finishers at a world major in team history.

“You don’t always get to bring multiple people to a World Marathon Major like this," NAZ Elite head coach Ben Rosario said Thursday, "so we want to take advantage, and I would say it reminds me of times when we took multiple people to New York."

The largest group NAZ Elite has sent to a world major prior to this upcoming Boston was in 2018 when it sent a trio to the New York City Marathon and came away with three top-20 finishes and nearly two top-10 finishes, with Stephanie Bruce taking 11th.

Two runners from the 2018 NYC group -- Scott Smith and Scott Fauble -- will be at Boston for the Monday race.

“I think bringing this many people gives us an advantage, particularly on the men’s side where we have three people all in the same race and probably all in the lead pack," Rosario said. "I think they feed off one another, not only during the race itself, but in the days leading up.”