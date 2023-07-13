When NAZ Elite and Krissy Gear were putting together her race schedule in the early parts of 2023, Gear pitched the idea of running a steeplechase.

A few months later in Eugene, Oregon, Gear -- who is still in her rookie year -- won the gold in the event at the USATF Outdoor Championships, setting a PR at 9:12.81, punching a ticket to the World Athletics Championships and becoming the sixth-fastest American woman all-time in the discipline.

Gear's impressive victory on Saturday, July 8, provided NAZ Elite its first-ever gold medal at the national outdoor championship meet.

“Her athleticism is a big part of it, her strength as in like her structure and core strength, and her comfort level. She enjoys hurdles and the obstacles," said former NAZ Elite head coach Alan Culpepper.

Culpepper and NAZ Elite parted ways officially on Monday. Before the split, however, he got to see a group of young track athletes he's coached for nearly a year compete on the big stage and gain crucial experience.

NAZ Elite's Olin Hacker finished seventh at his first outdoor national championship meet in the men's 5,000-meter race on Sunday, clocking a 13:28.16. The rookie's performance, for Culpepper, showed that he's just outside the bubble of competing with the highest level of athletes at the distance.

“It’s that next little gear -- during the last 600 meters, really. So afterward, it was like, ‘Man, on a great day he could have been fourth,’ and to me, that was right in that zone," Culpepper said.

Former Northern Arizona University 5K standout Abdihamid Nur won the men's 5000m with a time of 13:24.37.

The team also experienced some hiccups at outdoors. Rookie Abby Nichols finished 10th in the 5000m in 15:27.02, and teammate Katie Wasserman, who was battling issues with her breathing during Sunday's outing, finished 19th in 15:44.47.

So now the team will assess the performances further with the hopes of developing more athletes into champions. It will have to do so with a new coach, as NAZ Elite is now searching to fill the coaching vacancy left open by parting ways with Culpepper, who was the team's second-ever head coach behind Executive Director Ben Rosario.

Finding success for Gear, however, didn't take much of a search.

When Gear was early in the process of deciding how to approach the national outdoor meet mentioned the steeplechase, NAZ Elite's coaching staff was all for it.

“I knew that she had run 9:38 while just kind of like dabbling in it," Culpepper said.

Gear ran a 9:38.62 while in college with the Arkansas Razorbacks, and she placed fourth in the event SEC outdoor championship meet in May of 2022.

Gear went on to win the steeplechase that she and NAZ Elite placed on her schedule at the ON Track Fest in early May, beating steeplechase standout Courtney Wayment with a time of 9:23.55. Upon that victory, NAZ Elite and Gear had a more clear picture of her future.

“It just came so natural. It was pretty clear at that point -- which was in early May -- that the steeple would be her event for nationals," Culpepper said.

It was the first time in her green professional career that Gear had to run prelims before finals. Again, she showed maturity beyond her years.

"She tactically did great in the prelim in that she just went to the front to stay out of trouble,” Culpepper said.

It was a smart move, as the race was slower and she kept danger out of her path. Gear ran 9:48.81 in the prelims on Thursday, July 6, for second place, and then turned on the burners for Sunday's title race. She hit the gas hard late to push for the gold, sparking a kick that New Balance's Emma Coburn couldn't keep up with.

Coburn placed second in 9:13.60, and Wayment placed third in 9:14.63.

“She’s really good about keeping her mind in a good place and really trying to decompress and not stress," Culpepper said of Gear.

On the road again

Two other NAZ Elite runners were getting themselves into better places as well over the weekend -- but on the road.

Aliphine Tuliamuk was at the Boilermaker 15K in Utica, New York, where the seasoned NAZ Elite runner finished fifth in 49:16.

The early race on Sunday was meant to give Tuliamuk a boost early in her training. The coaching staff said they liked the idea of an early race -- mostly because it gets Tuliamuk engaged and more ready to attack her marathon training block.

Alex Masai finished seventh at the Athletics Kenya World Championship Trials on Saturday, using the race to build confidence and his fitness for his half-marathon debut.

“It was a very quality showing," Culpepper said. "And honestly, all of this is going to set him up wonderfully for his half-marathon coming up in the fall."

Running in the Kenya race was a late decision, but NAZ Elite and Masai wanted to see how it would go, especially considering his recent upward trajectory in fitness and racing.

Culpepper said there's many more miles for Masai in the future as well.

“I think he can be world-class at the half and full marathon, so this is an exciting shift for him,” he said.