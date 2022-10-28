NAZ Elite This Week: Futsum Zienasellassie reunites with former team -- which now boasts 17 runners

NAZ Elite's roster currently holds 17 runners -- the most the team's ever carried at once. But the newest member isn't necessarily new to the squad.

NAZ Elite announced Tuesday that Futsum Zienasellassie has reunited with the group, having spent time with the team between spring of 2017 and the fall of 2018.

And he's set to be toeing the line in December for his first-ever marathon.

“He’s going to run the U.S. marathon championships in Sacramento on Dec. 4," Ben Rosario, NAZ Elite's executive director, said Thursday. "We believe -- and he believes this himself -- that he’s going to be one of the best American marathoners right away. That’s how much we believe in his talent.”

That's a tight window, but NAZ Elite's staff, including head coach Alan Culpepper, feels confident in the timing of the transaction.

“We knew what he was doing," Rosario said of Zienasellassie, "you know, how he was training and what he was running, and we took that into consideration. We felt like there was enough time to give him with Alan and working under that program that Alan has going, and we felt like he would have time to adapt to it and see gains before the marathon.”

Zienasellassie will now take on some more volume and more intensity in his training.

“Alan is certainly very aggressive with what he expects from athletes, the bar is very high," Rosario said.

It's the first time a runner has ever rejoined the team.

“When he left, it was amicable," Rosario said. "He just wanted to try some other things, and it was no big deal and we remained friends. He was very professional about it.”

During his first stint with NAZ Elite -- which started in April of 2017 -- Zienasellassie ran his first half marathon with the team in November of 2017 at Monterey Bay, clocking a 1:04:02 and claiming second place in the race. But he finished his short time with NAZ Elite with only two top-three performances.

“He’s evolved and so have we, and now we are very much on the same page," Rosario said. "He’s in great shape and he wants what the rest of us want: to be at the very top of this sport.”

After leaving NAZ Elite in 2018, Zienasellassie worked mostly with McKirdy Trained, staying in Flagstaff. In the last few years, he's put up standout performances, including a new personal best in the half marathon at 1:01:21 and winning the USATF 10-mile Championships in 2019 with a time of 46:55. He recently recorded a fifth-place finish in the USATF 10k Championships in September with a time of 28.55.

Zienasellassie, who will turn 30 in December, signed a multiyear contract that includes, but is not limited to, bonuses and ancillary benefits and insurance.

He'll reunite with more than just the team, as he will begin running on a crew that includes his former Northern Arizona University teammates Matt Baxter and Tyler Day.

“Alan absolutely asked Matt and Tyler, and they said, ‘Let’s do it,'" Rosario said.

The roster is now at a size that Rosario believes is the largest in the country.

The way the team is growing is part of the reason Zienasellassie came back.

“He felt like -- and I can’t speak for him -- but I think, with the current makeup of the group and where we are headed, he felt like this was the place to be,” Rosario said.

He added: “It’s the best the roster has ever been -- and it’s not even close. To be able to join NCAA champions and people who are running at such a high level, of course, I think, that was appealing, and we’ve come a long way since he was here in the benefits we offer as well.”