When Ben Rosario got back to Flagstaff after spending the weekend in Boston, he was exhausted.

Not so much physically or from dealing with travel fatigue or jet lag, but emotionally.

It was from the good kinds of emotions.

“It was really a great vibe,” the executive director for NAZ Elite said Wednesday of the Boston Marathon and the weekend events leading up to it.

It wasn't Rosario's first Boston rodeo. He was there in 2018 when the weather was horrible. In 2019, he watched former NAZ Elite member Scott Fauble finish seventh at 2:09:09 for a standout performance. The World Major Marathon was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Rosario was there each race since.

“But what I didn’t realize," he said, "being at those last two was that we hadn’t still gotten quite yet to full Boston mode, and this one was full Boston mode. I just think there was still lingering COVID stuff the last couple of years. Now it was just back. It was packed, every street.”

NAZ Elite's Aliphine Tuliamuk finished the women's race in 11th place and as the second American with a personal best time of 2:24:37 in front of a rowdy crowd and in a historic field -- one that Rosario said was the toughest in Boston history and in women's marathon history overall.

"To get 11th in that field, run 2:24 and hit a big PR, it was great,” Rosario said of Tuliamuk.

Rosario said Tuliamuk decided not to make a move early with a leading pack that could have cost her a better finish.

“I think she’s wondering to herself what might have been had she followed that. Now, what might have been might not have been good," Rosario said. "It might have been too much for her. But she’ll never know, and I think that bothers her a little bit. But I know I can speak to the fact that she’s very proud of how she did race the rest of the way, and then really battled and competed with some fantastic athletes. She competed all the way to the line, she was even passing people on the final straightaway.”

It was important for Tuliamuk to produce another solid marathon overall and get herself a PR.

“It’s vital," Rosario said. "When you talk about the marathon, you only get so many chances, so if one goes poorly, you really have to stew on that for a long time. To be able to have yet another one go well, now she is just that much more confident for the next time.”

And fast times led up to Monday's Boston Marathon for the team.

On Sunday, NAZ Elite's Futsum Zienasellassie also PRed at 26.2 miles, finishing the Rotterdam Marathon with a time of 2:09:40 for 11th place.

The Netherlands marathon was just the second of his career.

“He’s 2 for 2," Rosario said.

Zienasellassie had to deal with the 2:09 pace pack breaking up throughout the race, taking on the time himself for most of the second half before winning the pace group.

“I think if that pack would have stuck together longer, he would have run faster. But it wasn’t about that. We just wanted to have a really good race, show him that he can run fast, which is what he did, and the sky’s the limit," Rosario said.

Rosario believes Zienasellassie is proving he'll be a threat to win when the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials arrive.

“He’s going to be a factor at the Trials," Rosario said, "and I don’t think there’s any question about that now after he’s had these two really good marathons.”

Other NAZ Elite runners were making the same statements with their latest performances as well.

NAZ Elite's Krissy Gear won the BAA Invitational Mile road race in 4:40 in Boston on Saturday. Ever since the rookie joined the team, she's been keeping the pedal to the metal.

“It was really an awesome day on Saturday, the weather was beautiful, a ton of people out watching, she went to the baseball game the day before with her family. She was relaxed, having a good time, and I think there is a lot to be said for that," Rosario said.

Also at the BAA races, NAZ Elite's Alex Masai finished fourth in the 5K with a time of 13:27 that crushed the team's former record of 13:50. In fact, a total of three NAZ Elite athlete's beat the old team record, as Olin Hacker, who finished 11th, and Wesley Kiptoo, who was 10th in 13:30, were following Masai closely.

On the women's side at the distance, Abby Nichols placed 10th at 15:33.

Now, this weekend, Alice Wright will take on the London Marathon for her first-ever World Major, hoping to set a PR and keep the ball rolling.