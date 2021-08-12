NAZ Elite This Week: Four set to take on Falmouth

In fact, Sunday's race is Fauble's second consecutive outing at a race where he's finished runner-up but has yet to claim as victor. Fauble, not far removed from a fifth-place finish at the Bix 7 on July 24 with a time of 33:38, was unable to get the job done a few weeks ago.

He finished second in 2018 at Falmouth with a time of 32:23 in 2018.

Meanwhile, Korir won the Bix 7 this year with a 32:48 effort and looks to be rolling right along for Sunday.

Wrieden said Fauble had made gains since his last time out competing.

“He looks like every week he’s progressing," she said. "He’s taking small steps forward and he’s just very grounded. Scott is such a veteran now. He is very grounded and very confident, and I think he is portraying a lot of positivity and confidence within the group where he’s got this great balance of taking care of business but you can tell he’s enjoying what he’s doing.”

The four NAZ Elite runners are also around the same area of their respective segments.

“That makes it pretty exciting, too," Wrieden said.