NAZ Elite This Week: Four set to take on Falmouth

For the four NAZ Elite runners heading to race Falmouth this weekend, it's time to mix business with pleasure.
NAZ Elite is sending Scott Fauble, Scott Smith and Rory Linkletter to compete on the men's side of the 7-mile course that hugs the Atlantic shoreline of the small coastal town located in Massachusetts. Meanwhile, Julia Griffey will represent NAZ Elite on the women's side.
“We’re just so excited that road races are coming back and in full force," NAZ Elite assistant coach Jenna Wrieden said Wednesday. "Falmouth is such a huge event.”
All four athletes are steadily getting deeper and deeper into their marathon training segments and will test how far they've come with their fitness at Falmouth on Sunday. And their test will come against a field loaded with champions, Olympians and talent.
Falmouth 2019 winners Leonard Korir and Sharon Lokedi are returning to try to take the titles of the 49th running of the race. Griffey will also face the likes of Sara Hall, who was runner-up in the 2019 edition of the race; Emma Bates, who has a 10K best of 32:26 entering the race; and Molly Seidel, who is coming off a bronze medal performance at the Tokyo Olympics marathon.
A few notables NAZ Elite's trio will have to face on the men's side are Noah Droddy, Ian Carter and and Benjamin Flanagan, who edged Fauble at the finish line for first place in 2018.
In fact, Sunday's race is Fauble's second consecutive outing at a race where he's finished runner-up but has yet to claim as victor. Fauble, not far removed from a fifth-place finish at the Bix 7 on July 24 with a time of 33:38, was unable to get the job done a few weeks ago.
He finished second in 2018 at Falmouth with a time of 32:23 in 2018.
Meanwhile, Korir won the Bix 7 this year with a 32:48 effort and looks to be rolling right along for Sunday.
Wrieden said Fauble had made gains since his last time out competing.
“He looks like every week he’s progressing," she said. "He’s taking small steps forward and he’s just very grounded. Scott is such a veteran now. He is very grounded and very confident, and I think he is portraying a lot of positivity and confidence within the group where he’s got this great balance of taking care of business but you can tell he’s enjoying what he’s doing.”
The four NAZ Elite runners are also around the same area of their respective segments.
“That makes it pretty exciting, too," Wrieden said.
Wrieden and NAZ Elite are both looking forward to seeing what Griffey can do in a road race against a stout field as she uses the race as part of her own marathon buildup.
“I would say the number one goal is to gain experience racing at an elite level on the roads. So this a huge step for her to immerse herself in an elite field and really gain perspective of what that means and carry that throughout the fall," Wrieden said.
Linkletter, another young NAZ Elite athlete, will also look to continue building momentum and confidence as he takes on the seasoned field while coming off a victory at the Desert News 10K on July 23 in Utah.
Linkletter's had the benefit of working with the team's veterans during the segment, including Smith.
“It’s been really fun to watch them," Wrieden said of Smith and Linkletter. "They are really motivated by and supportive of each other.”
It's the largest group NAZ Elite has yet to send to Falmouth. It's the third time that NAZ Elite will look to put a name in the road race's history book as a winner. Now a coach and pacer with the team, Ben Bruce took fourth with a time of 33:21 in 2014 at Falmouth.
