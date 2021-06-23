NAZ Elite This Week: Four face big week for team at Trials

When Lauren Paquette gutted out a preliminary-round race and went on to compete in the women's 5,000-meters finals at the Olympic Trials, she did more than just finish seventh for NAZ Elite while giving a gamely performance.
She made an impact on her team as a whole, despite coming up short on the overall goal of making it to the Tokyo Games.
“It shows us that we are ready," NAZ Elite head coach Ben Rosario said Tuesday over the phone.
There's a belief among NAZ Elite that the upcoming women's 10,000m event will be a big race for the crew when it comes to the track Trials taking place in Eugene, Oregon, at Hayward Field. Paquette, Kellyn Taylor and Stephanie Bruce will each look to turn that confidence into a podium finish Saturday evening.
Taylor also made it through the 5000m prelims, but scratched from the finals Monday to conserve her fitness for the 10K. Rosario said neither Paquette nor Taylor felt great in the prelims, but added that the former felt stellar during her 5000m finals outing.
Paquette's ability to bounce back and feel good in the finals gives Rosario confidence that Taylor should also feel better for her next race, especially considering that she used the 5000m prelims as a tuneup for this weekend.
“As an athlete in any sport, you can’t do more than you are physically capable of, and she went out there and ran her best race that night," Rosario said of Paquette's finals appearance. "That’s as simple as that. That was everything she had, so I was very pleased.”
Paquette also showed that her team is ready for the heat that's set to hit Eugene, which has already had an impact on the Trials. The high temperature being forecast currently for Saturday in Eugene is 102 degrees.
“It’s a huge variable is what I would say," Rosario said of the expected weather, "and you have to be able to handle the heat."
NAZ Elite and its Trials athletes spent weeks preparing for the possibility of hot weather.
“If you are just starting to prepare now, it’s probably too late," Rosario added.
On a hot day Monday at the Trials, Jenny Simpson, a favorite in the women's 1500m who took bronze in Rio, fell short of making the cut for the U.S. Olympic Team at the distance. Meanwhile, Donavan Brazier, who was taking action to make the Team at the 800m distance, also had a poor showing in the heat, creating a sense of parity for the opening of the Trials.
The women's 10K field got interesting several weeks ago when Molly Huddle, a threat to win the 10K or at least advance to Tokyo, dropped out due to injury issues. That put Elise Cranny, Karissa Schweizer, Emily Sisson and Marielle Hall closer to the top of the heat sheet.
“The 800-meter team (Monday) night on the men’s side was not what people would have predicted," Rosario said. "The men’s 15000m team is not what people would have predicted, and I am sure those kind of upsets will continue.”
Taylor enters the 10K with the best time for her team at 31:15.65 and a PR of 31:07.60 that was set in 2020 while using a male pacemaker. Bruce will toe the line with a PR of 31:24.47 that was also set in 2020.
And although Paquette heads into Saturday as an underdog in the 10K, Rosario thinks the confidence she developed during the 5000m outings could lead to a shocking race Saturday.
In fact, Rosario said Paquette can now just "run with reckless abandon," possibly making the field feel even more pressure from the three NAZ Elite women.
Rosario wants his athletes either to apply pressure if needed or make the right response to the coaxing of the other runners.
“We want to be protagonists," he said. "We want to be the story, we don’t want to watch he story unfold.”
Rosario can't help but think about how Paquette would have done in the 5000m overall if she hadn't experienced a setback caused from a hamstring issue in the winter.
Taylor also experienced a rocky training path to the Trials, as a foot injury set her back some and forced her to take to cross-training in order to stay in shape until she was able to run again. But Rosario trusts Taylor to use her peaking fitness and building momentum to get her a spot in the Games.
“I thought it was a great workout and she’s been doing everything she can now to prepare for the 10,000," Rosario said of Taylor's 5000m prelims race. "She’s been getting better every day. I mean, she’s only been training for four or five weeks, so she is going to be nothing but better.”
Taylor finished sixth at The Track Meet in December at 31:15.65, leading teammates Danielle Shanahan and Bruce as all three earned Trials qualifiers that day at the 10K distance. She ran a 31:07.60 in September of 2020, and posted a third-place finish at the USATF Outdoor Championships 10,000m in July of 2019.
Don't forget the 2016 Trials, at which she finished fourth in the 10,000m to just miss the cut for Rio.
“This is her event," Rosario said. "This is the 10,000-meters, this is the event she’s been good at for a really, really long time, and she’s run great in pretty much every 10,000-meter race she’s ran for us.”
Bruce, on the other hand, worked steadily through her training block for the Trials, having trained consistently since February.
“Steph, physically, has had a great buildup," Rosario said, adding that she's "all systems go."
Climbing that Hill
Before the three NAZ Elite women take on the 10K, Ryan Hill will seek a spot in the men's 5000m finals for his team.
The men's Thursday prelims for the distance will be the first race of the evening after the field events wrap up. Rosario wants Hill to focus hard on finding his energy for the prelims.
“He couldn’t have had an easier two-week block heading into this race. I mean we just have been trying to freshen up and get the legs feeling good," Rosario said.
Hill joined the NAZ Elite roster at the start of the new year and began with a bit of a bang. The veteran runner won the Valley of the Sun Classic 3000m with a time of 8:02.66 in February while debuting for NAZ Elite. Then he weakened through his next handful of outings, seemingly unable to acclimate to the Flagstaff altitude.
Facing an Olympic Trials window and not having much time to toy around with training, Hill and NAZ Elite decided to send him to sea level to allow his body to recover and train better.
“Ryan’s been very professional the whole time, even though it’s been frustrating to feel like the body is letting you down and not quite being sure why -- that’s a very frustrating feeling -- and we still aren’t quite sure why," Rosario said.
Rosario said Hill looked good in his last hard workout, and knows his runner has the confidence and experience to put together a strong race.
“If his body is there, we just want him to get to this final. That’s all we want, is for him to get through this prelim and into the final," Rosario said.
Mike Hartman can be reached at 556-2255 or at mhartman@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @AZDS_Hartman.