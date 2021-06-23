NAZ Elite This Week: Four face big week for team at Trials

Taylor enters the 10K with the best time for her team at 31:15.65 and a PR of 31:07.60 that was set in 2020 while using a male pacemaker. Bruce will toe the line with a PR of 31:24.47 that was also set in 2020.

And although Paquette heads into Saturday as an underdog in the 10K, Rosario thinks the confidence she developed during the 5000m outings could lead to a shocking race Saturday.

In fact, Rosario said Paquette can now just "run with reckless abandon," possibly making the field feel even more pressure from the three NAZ Elite women.

Rosario wants his athletes either to apply pressure if needed or make the right response to the coaxing of the other runners.

“We want to be protagonists," he said. "We want to be the story, we don’t want to watch he story unfold.”

Rosario can't help but think about how Paquette would have done in the 5000m overall if she hadn't experienced a setback caused from a hamstring issue in the winter.

Taylor also experienced a rocky training path to the Trials, as a foot injury set her back some and forced her to take to cross-training in order to stay in shape until she was able to run again. But Rosario trusts Taylor to use her peaking fitness and building momentum to get her a spot in the Games.