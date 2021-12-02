NAZ Elite This Week: Following Thanksgiving, a full plate of running for 5

Moving from a full plate of Thanksgiving food to a full plate of racing, NAZ Elite has debuts, a new event and a record at stake this weekend.

Dani Shanahan and Matt Baxter will start the racing for the team on Saturday, with the former set to compete in the Mt. Sac Cross Champs and the latter going to Boston University for the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener.

Nick Hauger and Rory Linkletter are slated to race at Sunday's California International Marathon. Meanwhile, Lauren Paquette has the USATF Half Marathon Championships, where she'll make her debut at the distance.

And while Alice Wright was also prepared to make her marathon debut this weekend along with Hauger, an adverse reaction to licorice root is keeping her from running Valencia and her first 26.2-mile race for another month. Also, Sid Vaughn will be out for the weekend after suffering a hamstring strain.

Here's a look at the slate ahead for NAZ Elite's five athletes:

Mt. Sac Cross Champs

Shanahan returns to the famous course in Walnut, California, that she knows well for a 10K that is boasted as the largest cross country event of the season.

The race, hosted by Sound Running and Trials of Miles and in its first year, offers a first-place prize of $5,000 for individuals, with $3,000 going to the runner-up, $2,000 to the bronze medal winner and $1,000 to the fourth-place finisher.

“They are trying to make it an annual thing,” NAZ Elite coach Ben Rosario said.

While the event is new, Shanahan, on the other hand, has put in many miles on the course during the years of her high school days. About "10 times," Rosario said Tuesday.

It's a chance for Shanahan to perform in front of a home crowd and more.

“I think it’s just a chance to compete," Rosario said. "She likes the course a lot, and there’s a lot of nostalgia involved in running there for her because she ran there so often in high school.”

It's near the end of the season for Shanahan, who has used the fall to set a foundation for the next set of winter and spring schedules. Yet despite not being as fast and in shape as she is expected to be in the coming months for the track season, she's strong.

“That’s the beauty of it. It falls at a great time considering how she’s been training," Rosario said, "and I expect she’ll be well-suited for this race.”

Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener

Baxter will be chasing his own New Zealand record Saturday. Looking to take it over will be George Beamish, who, like Baxter, hails from New Zealand and was a former standout for the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

"They kind of have a race within a race at at that 5,000," Rosario said of Baxter and Beamish."That should be kind of fun.”

Moreover, NAU will be sending runners to the early-season meet as well.

Baxter will be in the 5,000-meter race, taking into it his indoor PR and record time of 13:27.61 set in 2020 at the BU John Thomas Terrier Classic.

The men's 5000m start gun is set to go off at 4 p.m., capping off the day's running events.

CIM

For Rosario, CIM is "a great place to debut if you’re Nick and a great place to get right if you’re Rory.”

Hauger has shown promise during his buildup to becoming a marathoner. Toward the end of October, he ran a 1:16:31 at the USATF 25K Championships for 10th place. Just a few weeks ago he helped NAZ Elite finish second at the second annual Michigan Pro Ekiden.

Rosario said Hauger's been executing training and game plans to a T.

“I think that he’s very good at that, and we are going to advantage of the fact that he’s very good at that," Rosario said of Hauger's ability to carry out race plans. "We have a pretty specific game plan and kind of range, a very small range, that we want him to stay in per mile. I see no reason he can’t execute that."

Hauger should also be ready to snuff out the fear of pain.

“It’s an advantage to be making a debut coming off of our training, because he’s so confident because we have so many years of success. I think that he’s gained a lot of wisdom from the members of the team who have run their debuts and done a lot of marathons,” Rosario said.

Linkletter, on the other hand, will hope to show that there is no fear lingering from his last marathon outing at Boston, where he struggled through the second half of the race while battling his breaking-down body.

Boston was Linkletter's third marathon, a count that usually leads to strong performances at the distance for NAZ Elite. So for Linkletter, Boston now becomes the bad marathon that you get out of your system and simply move on from.

“I think that’s how he sees it and that’s a credit to him," Rosario said. "Some people could start to spiral and start to think a lot of negative thoughts, and be really fearful of the next one and worried. But I don’t get that sense from him at all. I get the sense that he has put that in the rearview and is ready for this race. He’s not concerned about what has happened in the past, he just feels really ready for Sunday.”

Linkletter didn't rush into getting back to the distance either, despite Boston taking place in mid-October. Instead, he used what fitness he carried over from the Boston training segment into preparing for CIM, which is a fast course.

According to Rosario, Linkletter took a week off after Boston, got treatment and recovered. Then he did a week of easy running before getting into some workouts. It was all business as usual.

"I don’t think it beat him up in the same way it would have if he ran 2:12. Yea, he was out there a bit longer, but he wasn’t running at the same speed that he would have been if he had a good day,” Rosario said.

Linkletter has been a workhorse of a runner, and he'll hope his mind and emotions are just as durable as his body after taking his Boston bashing.

USATF Half Marathon Championships

Paquette might learn something about herself this weekend when she makes her debut in the half marathon in Hardeeville, South Carolina, Sunday.

“She’s in great shape,” Rosario said.

Her fitness could lead her to a breakout performance for the team that she has been flirting with even since joining the roster in January of 2020.

She saw her first spring with the team upended due to the COVID-19 pandemic but went on to have a solid summer in 2020, finishing first at the Under Armour Sunset Tour's 5000m in 15:10.01.

She finished seventh at the 5000m for the U.S. Olympic Team Trials Track and Field in June, an impressive outing overall.

Now the track specialist who has used the 5000m as her bread and butter is ready to take on a new challenge. Rosario remembers when NAZ Elite seasoned marathoner Kellyn Taylor made the jump to the longer distances.

“It was like, 'Oh, my gosh, I should have been doing this,’” Rosario said of Taylor adding on more meters to her races.

If Paquette's training for the Sunday race is any indication of how she's grown to take on new challenges, there's a good chance she'll make a push for some of the prize money.

“She’s handle the training this fall really well and was super good in the stuff that was pretty specific to the half marathon,” Rosario said.

Mike Hartman can be reached at 556-2255 or at mhartman@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @AZDS_Hartman.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.