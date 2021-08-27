NAZ Elite This Week: Fall marathon slate shaping up

NAZ Elite recently announced part of its schedule of fall marathons, with 11 total athletes set to run multiple events, including a handful of world majors.
It's the most marathoners in a fall season the team has ever deployed, highlighted by four of its runners taking on an out-of-season Boston Marathon set to take place on Monday, Oct. 11. Just one day before the foursome races in Boston, NAZ Elite's Sid Vaughn will kick things off with his first-ever Chicago Marathon appearance on Oct. 10.
“Our goal is to have 11 good marathons, really," NAZ Elite head coach Ben Rosario said Wednesday. "We’ve had such success in that event, and I don’t see any reason why -- as long as we can stay healthy -- everybody will have a good performance. If everyone runs well, then the chances of a couple of people really hitting a big home run and doing something quite special, those chances become better.”
Boston has been a significant piece of the team's marathon history even though NAZ Elite has only raced it two total times. Scott Fauble ran a stunning 2:09:09 -- his current PR -- in the 2019 edition of the race for a seventh-place result only a year after teammate Scott Smith placed sixth with a time of 2:12:47.
Fauble and Smith are set to make their return to Boston, joined this year by Rory Linkletter and Julia Griffey. It's the largest group NAZ Elite has ever sent to Boston at once.
“I think there was just a pent-up desire to run that race," Rosario said of getting a handful of his runners into Boston, which was nixed for 2020 as a live event and saw the April 2021 spring version pushed to the fall.
But he credited the athletes for making it possible to send four athletes to historic Boston.
“Of course they want Scott Smith back; he’s been sixth. Of course they want Scott Fauble back; he’s been seventh. And Rory, being a young Canadian athlete who in his second marathon ran 2:12, I mean that’s really promising, so they like to have those up-and-coming types," Rosario said. "And Julia, with her cool story and having finished 10th at the Trials.”
It's also helped that the team as a whole has had success competing at the distance, creating credibility that helps Rosario get his athletes into the larger marathon events.
While Fauble and Smith have enjoyed their Boston experiences, it will be the first World Major Marathon for Linkletter -- and third marathon overall -- and the first time back for Griffey, who ran a 3:04:09 in the cold and bitter 2018 race before her time with NAZ Elite.
“She’s excited about the opportunity to go back and prove herself on that course," Rosario said.
The trio of women set to represent NAZ Elite at the New York City Marathon are also always looking to prove more on the famous course.
"All of them have had success in New York," Rosario said of Stephanie Bruce, Kellyn Taylor and Aliphine Tuliamuk, the crew set to run the Nov. 7 race.
The team's been at NYC every year since 2016, with COVID-19 interrupting that stretch in 2020. In 2012, Taylor was eighth on the women's side and Bruce came in 10th. In 2019, Taylor placed seventh and Tuliamuk crossed the finish line in 12th.
“There’s just something about New York that those three really enjoy," Rosario said. "I guess it’s just the entire weekend, the atmosphere and the course, obviously, but also the people who put on that race, the New York Road Runners. And we like to go there and perform, it’s the biggest stage on the world.”
NAZ Elite competed in a total of five different races in 2014, its first year competing in races. It already placed three on the slate for this fall, with more expected to come later in the season.
Rising runners Matt Baxter, Alice Wright and Nick Hauger will all be looking to run a marathon later in the fall as well, but those announcements have not yet been made final.
Rosario said an international marathon is possible late in the season as well, depending on the travel situation, as the delta variant of COVID-19 has once again caused spikes in numbers across the globe.
With Chicago and Boston quickly approaching, the group competing in those races now finds itself hitting some of the hardest workouts of the training segment. Meanwhile, the NYC squad is just a few weeks out from facing the harder phases of training.
Even with weeks of getting fit ahead of the groups set to run 26.2-mile races early this busy season, Rosario said there's an excitement in the air surrounding his team.
“These athletes who are going to these races, they are going to be very ready to go,” Rosario said.
Mike Hartman can be reached at 556-2255 or at mhartman@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @AZDS_Hartman.