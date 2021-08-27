NAZ Elite This Week: Fall marathon slate shaping up

"All of them have had success in New York," Rosario said of Stephanie Bruce, Kellyn Taylor and Aliphine Tuliamuk, the crew set to run the Nov. 7 race.

The team's been at NYC every year since 2016, with COVID-19 interrupting that stretch in 2020. In 2012, Taylor was eighth on the women's side and Bruce came in 10th. In 2019, Taylor placed seventh and Tuliamuk crossed the finish line in 12th.

“There’s just something about New York that those three really enjoy," Rosario said. "I guess it’s just the entire weekend, the atmosphere and the course, obviously, but also the people who put on that race, the New York Road Runners. And we like to go there and perform, it’s the biggest stage on the world.”

NAZ Elite competed in a total of five different races in 2014, its first year competing in races. It already placed three on the slate for this fall, with more expected to come later in the season.

Rising runners Matt Baxter, Alice Wright and Nick Hauger will all be looking to run a marathon later in the fall as well, but those announcements have not yet been made final.

Rosario said an international marathon is possible late in the season as well, depending on the travel situation, as the delta variant of COVID-19 has once again caused spikes in numbers across the globe.