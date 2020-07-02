NAZ Elite This Week: End of rookie year on horizon, Linkletter shows off fitness in intrasquad race

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When six members of NAZ Elite were on their way to an intrasquad race at Buffalo Park on Friday, they were expecting the outing to be basically a hard "practice."

For one of the runners who participated, however, there's really no such thing as practice.

Rory Linkletter led the men's group, which also consisted of Sid Vaughn and fellow first-year pro Nick Hauger. His long blonde hair tied back, Linkletter attacked the final stretch of the 2-mile race, separating himself from his teammates during the uphill charge to finish in nine minutes and 12 seconds.

“He’s been a force of nature for us," NAZ Elite head coach Ben Rosario said over the phone Wednesday.

Vaughn finished at 9:22, with Hauger clocking the same time. Just after crossing the finish line, Vaughn was supine for a moment catching his breath, and Linkletter came over, extended a hand and helped him up to his feet.

“I would say it’s an understatement to say that I am very competitive, so it doesn’t take a lot for me to want to give everything my best and put out a noteworthy performance,” Linkletter said.