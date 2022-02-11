NAZ Elite This Week: Eight in four different races this weekend

NAZ Elite has a lot to tackle this Super Bowl weekend.

A fearsome four will start off the action with Friday races at the Lilac Grand Prix, with Stephanie Bruce, Lauren Paquette, Dani Shanahan and Kellyn Taylor all signed up for the 5,000-meter run. Also on the track this weekend for middle-distance action are Matt Baxter and Alex Masai, as the duo will be competing in the Boston University David Hemery Valentine Invite on Saturday.

The team will also have runners on the road as Julia Griffey takes on the Mesa Half Marathon Saturday while Nick Hauger is at the Cardiff Kook Run, a 10K event NAZ Elite has had success at in the past.

Shanahan and Masai are not far removed from their last outings as they look to pick up the pace for their respective 5000m races.

"Alex is ready to be much more aggressive on Saturday than he was two weeks ago," NAZ Elite coach Ben Rosario said in an email Thursday. "That’s the key to a big performance, I think."

Masai made his professional debut at the John Thomas Terrier Classic in Boston for a ninth-place result and a time of 7:47.63, a personal and team best for the 3000m.

The extra distance this weekend should favor the young runner.

"He knows that, and he knows he’s in good shape," Rosario said.

Shanahan is also coming off a solid performance that saw her set a team and personal best as well after clocking a 9:09.03 last weekend at the Camel City Elite 3000m.

She finished the race ninth out of 13 total runners. It was her first time on the indoor track since December of 2019.

"Dani setting a personal best last week was a good sign," Rosario said. "A personal best always is. From watching her in practice this week, I think the race really gave her a nice fitness boost."

According to Rosario, the last time the four women racing at the Lilac Grand Prix went to an event together was in December of 2020, when Taylor led the group with a sixth-place finish in 31:15.65 at The Track Meet.

Outside of Shanahan, the other three women competing at the Lilac Grand Prix in Spokane, Washington, have not set PRs at the distance since at least 2020.

"We’re excited for the Lilac Grand Prix. The last time these four raced together was December of 2020 in an outdoor 10,000-meter race and they all ran great," Rosario said.

Baxter, like Shanahan and Masai, was supposed to be coming off a recent 3000m outing but a positive COVID-19 test kept him from going to Boston two weeks ago, forcing him to postpone his season opener.

The 5000m is one of Baxter's bread-and-butter distances, as he owns the team record at 13:27.61 -- which he set in 2020 at the BU Terrier Invite.

"He’s looked good in practice and he loves the track at Boston University, so I feel good about the race," Rosario said.

And the team clearly loves sending its talent to Encinitas, California, for Cardiff Kook, where out of six different attempts, NAZ Elite has never had a runner place outside of the top three.

"I am glad we get to go to the Cardiff Kook Run again," Rosario said. "I think the race suits us because it’s no too far away and it’s a hilly, strength runner’s course."

Hauger has proven he does well on the road, keeping up with a team that normally thrives on the surface.

Former NAZ Elite athletes Scott Smith won Cardiff Kook in 2018, followed by then-teammate Futsum Zienasellassie. Taylor placed second that year as well, clocking a 32:34.

"Nick is pumped to race with all the confidence and momentum he’s carrying from his successful marathon debut in December," Rosario said.

Mike Hartman can be reached at 556-2255 or at mhartman@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @AZDS_Hartman.

