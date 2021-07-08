NAZ Elite This Week: Debuts and more on tap as team approaches fall marathon season

NAZ Elite head coach Ben Rosario was recently telling someone he knows that marathon training keeps him up at night but also gets him out of bed in the morning.
He, and his athletes, have been going through the nervousness and excitement of gearing up for the fall, which, according to Rosario, will see 11 of the team's 15 total runners compete in a 26.2-mile race. The emotions can be intense this time of year, especially because Aliphine Tuliamuk is also preparing for the Tokyo Olympics marathon set to take place Aug. 7. But while the vibes are heavy, they are upbeat.
“There's a really good energy at practice when we are getting ready for the marathon,” Rosario said Wednesday.
Members of the roster worked hard to make sure they would be physically ready to go for the fall, and Rosario has a healthy crew to work with, including Alice Wright, who, along with Matt Baxter and Nick Hauger, will be making debuts at the distance.
NAZ Elite has been chomping at the bit to see how that trio will perform in the marathon, waiting for a while now after setbacks stemming from injuries and the pandemic kept them from attempting the distance.
“It’s fun," Rosario said of the team uniting to prepare for the season. "The marathon is always exciting and always brings with it a certain amount of intensity and focus. And with so many people running a fall marathon for us, I think it’s amplified just that much more.”
Having an Olympian also increases the vigor at practices.
“It’s cool energy because we are looking forward. It’s fun to be looking forward," Rosario said. "The athletes are really excited for Aliphine, and you can feel that -- which is cool. And they are excited for their own adventures.”
Tuliamuk on the Fourth of July placed sixth at the Peachtree road race 10K, clocking a 32:41 on a 5:16-mile pace as she came in one spot behind teammate Stephanie Bruce. It was Tuliamuk's first race back since winning the U.S. Marathon Team Trials in February of 2020.
The performance provided two certainties for Rosario: Tuliamuk is fitter than she thought she was, and also she has a long way to go in the next month before being more ready to compete at the Tokyo Games.
“We are still a month out, so we are still building, still getting better every week, but she was certainly better at Peachtree than she would have been a month earlier," Rosario said, noting that his Olympian has been consistently making strides as she bounces back from her pregnancy.
Rosario was also glad he got her into a race.
“She’s an athlete, a competitor," he said. "It's a long drought when you haven’t competed since February of 2020. I think it was important for her to feel those nerves, the butterflies and the hurt that comes with racing that’s hard to duplicate in practice. I think all those things were important.”
The team will soon be sharing in the hurt, as the training for the fall marathons will gradually pick up intensity.
It's a feeling the veterans on the team have been thirsty for, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic took so many marathon opportunities away from the runners in the spring.
“When that’s your event and that’s your passion, and it’s your bread and butter, it’s very difficult to get excited for other things. Now that we have these marathons coming up on the schedule, it’s easier to get pumped-up to run every day," Rosario said.
Mike Hartman can be reached at 556-2255 or at mhartman@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @AZDS_Hartman.