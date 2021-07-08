NAZ Elite This Week: Debuts and more on tap as team approaches fall marathon season

Having an Olympian also increases the vigor at practices.

“It’s cool energy because we are looking forward. It’s fun to be looking forward," Rosario said. "The athletes are really excited for Aliphine, and you can feel that -- which is cool. And they are excited for their own adventures.”

Tuliamuk on the Fourth of July placed sixth at the Peachtree road race 10K, clocking a 32:41 on a 5:16-mile pace as she came in one spot behind teammate Stephanie Bruce. It was Tuliamuk's first race back since winning the U.S. Marathon Team Trials in February of 2020.

The performance provided two certainties for Rosario: Tuliamuk is fitter than she thought she was, and also she has a long way to go in the next month before being more ready to compete at the Tokyo Games.

“We are still a month out, so we are still building, still getting better every week, but she was certainly better at Peachtree than she would have been a month earlier," Rosario said, noting that his Olympian has been consistently making strides as she bounces back from her pregnancy.

Rosario was also glad he got her into a race.