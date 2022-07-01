NAZ Elite This Week: Culpepper enjoying rewards of new role as head coach

Alan Culpepper hasn't been in his role as the new head coach of NAZ Elite for very long, but he's already finding it very rewarding.

“It’s what I enjoy about it so much," the two-time Olympian said Thursday.

He likes the small, everyday interactions with the staff and the athletes. He enjoys seeing an athlete benefit largely from a small adjustment in their workout he formulated for them.

Then there's the relationships, the interactions with the people who, he said, are "like-minded and have goals and are driven." Just like him.

“It’s an interesting sport and a very gratifying sport, very satisfying," Culpepper said. "Daily, you have these little moments of satisfaction, and that’s no different with coaching."

Let's not forget the success.

Since taking the head coach position -- a move that was officially announced by NAZ Elite in mid-May -- Culpepper has been working a lot with the team's rookies, Katie Wasserman, Alex Masai and Wesley Kiptoo. Those three have been setting PRs, winning races and putting their names in the team record book.

Wasserman recently set a PR at the Portland Track Festival 5,000-meter, placing eighth overall with her time of 15:27:57. Although it was only a second off her previous 5000m PR, the new best mark was significant for the coach and the athlete for other reasons.

Wasserman battled COVID-19 issues for months not long before heading to Portland for the June 11 race, registering average or subpar performances on race days while trying to get back to full fitness and shake off the lingering effects of the illness.

"So for her to go to Portland and run a PR," Culpepper said, "I think, was just a good sign that we’re on the right track, and we have a long way to go but we’re just making progress. I think that was important for her, but it was really fun for me to see that the work was translating.”

Meanwhile, Kiptoo and Masai gave NAZ Elite first- and third-place performances, respectively, at Portland while battling the rain on the track. The two also just competed at a Boston road race featuring a stellar field where Masai this time bettered his fellow rookie. Masai clocked a 28:29 for a new team record at the BAA 10K over the weekend, and Kiptoo finished 13th in 28:58.

“Obviously it’s been a process over several months of just trying to get a better understanding of the team and of the athletes in particular, and just getting my bearings around Flagstaff," Culpepper said. "But overall, I am just really, really happy with how it’s going.”

The connection, however, between the team and the new coach was there early, and it was, according to Ben Rosario, executive director of NAZ Elite, a huge part of why Culpepper was selected for the position. As soon as Culpepper accepted the job, he started creating workouts for the younger athletes, he said. Now, he said, he's focusing on learning about each athlete while maintaining the team environment.

"You can't really rush those things," Culpepper said of learning about everyone on the roster and where they are at in their careers and lives.

It helps that Culpepper is full of experiences when it comes to the sport.

Before joining NAZ Elite, he was at the University of Texas at El Paso as the director of operations and assistant cross country and track and field coach. During his years as a professional runner from 1996 to 2008, Culpepper was mostly his own coach.

Culpepper said the college and pro levels are different in how the team is perceived. For instance, he explained that in college, the athletes should put the team first -- nearly always -- because "it runs the machine."

“Whereas here, there’s an element where these are individuals with individual goals and with their individual aspirations" Culpepper said of NAZ Elite. "And time is limited when you get to do this thing at the highest level, and it’s also very evident if you don’t reach the level you are hoping for.”

Getting the individual and team to have a symbiotic relationship is a challenge he's embracing.

“At this level, the challenge is always like, how do you create an individual approach to where you are really assuring each individual is being addressed the most effective way possibly, while at the same time assuring that the entire team dynamic isn't feeling like we’re just a bunch of individuals?" Culpepper said.

Now settled in for the most part in Flagstaff, he'll get a chance to dig deeper with each athlete as the spring season reaches a finish line and the summer picks up pace. According to the new head coach, Wasserman has a few more track races ahead of her and the two other rookies have a couple more road races possibly in the near future. Then it's on to working with young athletes such as Nick Hauger and Tyler Day.

“It’s exciting for me to start fresh with someone like Nick and Tyler," Culpepper said. "And also, Matt Baxter, he’s going to race some this summer but we are really targeting New York City, and, I think, that will be a big push for him, and for Kellyn [Taylor] and Aliphine [Tuliamuk].”

Mike Hartman can be reached at 556-2255 or at mhartman@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @AZDS_Hartman.

