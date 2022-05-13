NAZ Elite This Week: Coming off strong return to racing, Tuliamuk to try for title

The "Aliphine spring," as NAZ Elite is dubbing the Olympian's season, is heating up, with the seasoned distance runner set to try for her 11th overall national title of her career in Saturday's USATF 25K championship race.

Coming off a second-place finish at the Pittsburgh Half Marathon two weeks ago, Aliphine Tuliamuk will look to win on a course she's dominated over the course of her career, winning the title at the distance in 2016, '17 and '18. This year, however, she'll have some formidable competition to overcome.

Tuliamuk, the 2020 Olympic Marathon Trials champion, is set to battle with Keira D'Amato, who only recently became the American women's marathon record-holder, as both seek success in Grand Rapids, Michigan. While Tuliamuk is coming off a performance in which she clocked her second-fast half-marathon time of her career, D'Amato is heading into the famed Amway River Bank Run after setting a 10,000-meter PR two weeks ago.

Also in the field is Lindsay Flanagan and a handful of McKirdy Trained athletes.

It's just the third race for Tuliamuk since she won the Trials back in February of 2020, as she had been battling a pelvic stress fracture since competing in the Tokyo Olympics.

But her Pittsburgh outing, which was her first race back since running in the Games, provided a big boost of confidence and assurance.

“It hardly could have gone better, really," NAZ Elite coach Ben Rosario said Thursday. "I mean, she ran her second-fastest half-marathon ever, she had a great battle with Caroline Rotich, who’s a former Boston Marathon champion -- so a really good runner -- and I thought she felt, from what I understand, she felt really good. I mean, it was hard, but she was pleasantly surprised with her fitness."

Rotich won Pittsburgh with a time of 1:09:30. Meanwhile, Tuliamuk came away with experience back under her belt, and, most importantly, she stayed healthy.

“She is looking very close to what we’ve seen in the past," Rosario said. "I don’t think she’s really missing anything except time; she’s just getting fitter by the week."

NAZ Elite and Tuliamuk wanted to return to Pittsburgh because she had experienced such success on the course in her past. Now, she's sticking to that trend for the spring. Tuliamuk is slated to race the 25K title race, BOLDERBoulder 10K and the New York City Mini 10K.

“As a pro road racer, you have a lot of choices, but you tend to go back to the races that you really like. And you like them for various reasons -- the course, the fans, the meet directors, the race directors -- but I think the biggest reason is that you like to go back to the places where you have had success," Rosario said.

Tuliamuk has left her mark on those courses over the years. In addition to winning the the 25K title three years in a row, she finished second at the Mini 10K and BOLDERBoulder in 2018, the first year she was on NAZ Elite's roster.

“She’s going back to four races that she’s done very, very well at," Rosario said, including Pittsburgh.

Overall, spring of 2022 looks a lot like spring of 2018 for Tuliamuk. Not just the schedule, but the training as well.

“We’ve study the workouts pretty closely that she was doing in 2018," Rosario said, "and comparing them to what she is doing now, I would say that any workout she could do then, she could do now. Again, we haven’t had as many of them because it’s been a gradual process coming back, but right now, she could do anything she could do back then."

In 2018, Tuliamuk ran a 1:25:34 at the 25K title race. That same year, she won the half-marathon national title in 1:10:03 in Pittsburgh. She claimed the 25K title in 2017 with a time of 1:24:35, a year after starting her stretch of victories on the course with a 1:25:24.

Pittsburgh this year also provided Tuliamuk a chance to get the racing rust off the legs.

She's now looking more relaxed in the stable.

“I just think there was some anxiety surrounding it about being her first race in such a long time. But then she performed so well, and I think that anxiety went away,” Rosario said.

Time to take the blinkers off and let Tuliamuk surge into her spring.

