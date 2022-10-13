NAZ Elite This Week: Bruce World Tour continues as athlete uses weekend in Washington as NYC tuneup

The Stephanie Bruce World Tour continues this weekend.

The NAZ Elite veteran, who is in her final year as a professional runner, is set to race a half-marathon in Washington Sunday at the Snohomish River Run as part of her buildup to the New York City Marathon.

“She’s been pretty cognizant of the fact that this is her last year, and she wants to make sure she visits these cool places like Seattle and sees fans in each of these different cities," said Ben Bruce, NAZ Elite executive director. "So I think that’s part of it. I think the other part of it is her ability to run at sea level. She really enjoys that opportunity and relishes the chances when she can actually run race pace for the marathon instead of converted pace up here. She wants to get that long effort in at sea level.”

Bruce can go for a hat trick this weekend. She's coming off a mid-September win at the USATF 10K Championships in New York, where she claimed the third national title of her standout career. Prior to the title victory, she won the 10,000-meter race at the NACAC Championships on Aug. 20, clocking a time of 33:12.42.

The New York City Marathon is just over four weeks out.

“And she draws energy from racing," Rosario said during an interview Wednesday. "It doesn’t drain her. I mean, a big race would, of course, because it would to any human being, but I think a race like this, she’ll even come back more excited if that’s possible.”

While Bruce is out working on her buildup for NYC, the other two NAZ Elite athletes preparing for the World Marathon Major in the Big Apple are hunkering down and honing in their skills for the Nov. 6 race. The workouts have been brutal for Bruce, Aliphine Tuliamuk and Matt Baxter, the NYC trio.

“I mean, it’s been a pretty packed last six weeks or so, but there’s a light at the end of the tunnel," Rosario said. "I would say each of them have two or three more big sessions, then a couple medium-type sessions. They are almost done with the things that are really going to make a big difference on race day.”

Other than Bruce's tuneup this weekend, the end of October will be relatively quiet racing-wise for NAZ Elite while the team prepares for a big start to November that features NYC, the USATF 5K Championships and Julia Griffey competing at the Indianapolis Monumental Half Marathon.

The slowdown in racing in the month will allow the new members of the team time to continue their Flagstaff tour.

Last month, three of the four newest athletes to sign with NAZ Elite arrived for full-time work to begin in Flagstaff. According to Rosario, everyone in the green group is healthy and connections are starting to form as rookies Krissy Gear and Abby Nichols begin work with Katie Wasserman, who is nearing the end of her rookie year, and rookies Olin Hacker and Wesley Kiptoo gel with Alex Masai, who only recently finished his first professional year with the team.

“And everybody is training together, which is nice," Rosario said. "All three men and all three women are kind of on the same training regimen, I would say, and that’s a good thing, because it creates camaraderie right away and gives them people to run with -- which is why they came here.”

Soon the newbies and vets will mingle. But first the rookies will have more time to get used to the city, the altitude, and the new program and coaches.

“It is just the natural order of things where the young people kind of bond and get used to things together and then there will be a lot more overlap moving forward," Rosario said. "But for right now, for this fall, I think it’s actually really good that they are doing a lot of things together.”