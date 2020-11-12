NAZ Elite This Week: Bruce, Paquette make way to Memphis for Sugar Run 5K

Considering how COVID-19 has drastically limited live racing opportunities, athletes are aware they should make the best out of each event they can get to.

At the start of the pandemic, racing was nowhere to be found. Most events canceled and offered a virtual version of a race instead. Then a few racing minds got together and started thinking about ways to offer their professional athletes outlets for in-person competition.

And then -- no crowds in attendance and allowing only smaller fields -- racing for elites surfaced again here and there.

“Nowadays, with how things are, if you go to a race, you better perform," NAZ Elite head coach Ben Rosario said Wednesday over the phone. "You sacrificed a lot to get there, you took all of the necessary precautions.”

There's another layer of pressure these days for athletes, and it comes in the form of gratitude.

“When we are there, we feel great and we are grateful," Rosario said.

Before the actual race, however, there can be some compunction. Why do some athletes get to race and not others? Why can some conduct business while others can't?