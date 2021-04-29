NAZ Elite This Week: Bruce, Linkletter sweep half marathon, help get team back on track

The half marathon was an event that's been on the docket for some time, a benefit NAZ Elite has not had much of due to the pandemic limiting racing opportunities and making scheduling a challenge.

Bruce and Linkletter, who ran a 1:03:57 for the victory, were completely ready for this outing, knowing for some time this race was coming. That wasn't always the case for the team's athletes at the start of 2021 -- or since the pandemic began -- as several of the races the team went to were picked up basically on the fly.

"Some other races, they just were not completely ready," Rosario said. “That’s OK, you can race before you are completely ready, but you also can’t live in a fantasy world because it’s probably not going to go terribly well. But when you put in the work necessary for whatever the race requires, then you are probably going to do pretty well, and it’s as simple as that.”

Rosario added: “Some of the races we’ve added to the scheduled haven't necessarily gone well because they weren’t part of the original plan, and I’ll learn from that.”

It was Linkletter's third race at the distance for NAZ Elite, and he ran tactically and with confidence down the final stretch as he found another gear when an opponent put pressure on his shoulder.