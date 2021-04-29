NAZ Elite This Week: Bruce, Linkletter sweep half marathon, help get team back on track

Leave it to a veteran and a workhorse to turn things around for a team looking to break a slump.
Stephanie Bruce and Rory Linkletter gave gutsy performances over the weekend, leading NAZ Elite to a sweep of the Valley O.NE Half Marathon in Nebraska Saturday, with the former producing a new PR as she made her way to the top of the podium.
Bruce clocked a 1:09:55, coming off one of the longest layovers of her career after having not raced since early December at The Track Meet's 10,000-meter race. She recorded a second straight PR Saturday, as she bested her previous 10,000m best at The Track Meet while also beating the Olympic Trials standard in the event with two other teammates in Kellyn Taylor and Danielle Shanahan.
“I think it helped her, because she was so excited to race," NAZ Elite head coach Ben Rosario said of Bruce's gap between races.
In fact, Bruce hasn't had a finish outside the top 10 of a race since May of 2019 at the BOLDERBoulder 10K, in which she finished 12th.
“She’s just been putting in some good work in," Rosario said. "She was fit and she always gets the most out of herself on race day; that’s a nice tool to have. Some people struggle to find all the pieces that go into doing that, and she kind of has that figured out. So she can go into a race knowing she’s going to squeeze every last ounce of herself out for the day, and I think that’s why she won.”
The half marathon was an event that's been on the docket for some time, a benefit NAZ Elite has not had much of due to the pandemic limiting racing opportunities and making scheduling a challenge.
Bruce and Linkletter, who ran a 1:03:57 for the victory, were completely ready for this outing, knowing for some time this race was coming. That wasn't always the case for the team's athletes at the start of 2021 -- or since the pandemic began -- as several of the races the team went to were picked up basically on the fly.
"Some other races, they just were not completely ready," Rosario said. “That’s OK, you can race before you are completely ready, but you also can’t live in a fantasy world because it’s probably not going to go terribly well. But when you put in the work necessary for whatever the race requires, then you are probably going to do pretty well, and it’s as simple as that.”
Rosario added: “Some of the races we’ve added to the scheduled haven't necessarily gone well because they weren’t part of the original plan, and I’ll learn from that.”
It was Linkletter's third race at the distance for NAZ Elite, and he ran tactically and with confidence down the final stretch as he found another gear when an opponent put pressure on his shoulder.
While the women's race had a pacer maker, Ben Bruce, helping to block the head wind that came into effect for most of the second half of the race, the men's race was on its own against the conditions.
According to Rosario, Linkletter was aggressive to start, using the wind initially at his back to bring speed to the field. Linkletter blasted the first six miles and held a lead entering the seventh mile, about where runners began to head into the wind. Around mile nine Callum Hawkins tried to make a move for the lead, but Linkletter responded, found another level of fitness and pushed on as Hawkins faded and ended up dropping out of the race.
“Rory kinda had a clear path to a victory after that," Rosario said.
Rosario didn't want any extra pressure on his athletes heading into the half marathon, but knew his team was in need of a spark.
“It feels good to be to be at the top of the podium and we did that, and I think it’s carried over to the rest of the team and the mood is really good this week," he said.
NAZ Elite's Nick Hauger also competed in the half marathon, making his debut at the distance as well as on the road surface. And he impressed while taking on the miles.
Because the wind played such a factor, Rosario said, Hauger's time became nearly irrelevant. It was the performance that mattered.
Hauger led his group for a bit before fading late, finishing fifth in 1:05:36.
Although Hauger ran out of steam late, Rosario believes his next time out at the distance will be even better based on his debut.
"I think that the half marathon and eventually the marathon is where he will thrive," Rosario said.
