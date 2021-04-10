NAZ Elite This Week: Ben Bruce embracing shift to pacer role

Bruce has been a pacer for some big events over the years, including working The Marathon Project in December and the HOKA Project Carbon X 2 100K record attempt in January when Jim Walmsley ran 6:09:25 and just missed the world-best mark of of 6:09:14. Sometimes he acts as NAZ Elite's pacer or he is hired by an event to do the job.

“I think the more you do it, and if you do it well, then word kinda gets around to athletes and agents, and if they have an athlete who’s looking to do something big, they are going to look for pacers who have a good reputation," said Bruce, who was a runner-up at the national outdoor championships in 2010, "and I think I have developed that reputation now.”

A veteran in the sport, Bruce knows how important good race conditions are to runners looking for speedy times. In addition to the course, weather and field, pacers are a big part of the equation of a good race.

“Like when I was in my prime, it was great when a race was set up well or they had a really fast course; there are a lot of things that can go into running fast," Bruce said. "So, I guess, using the knowledge I have from being in the sport, knowing different race courses and how different conditions can affect things, just trying to keep the people I am pacing very calm and relaxed can go a long way.”