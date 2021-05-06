NAZ Elite This Week: Baxter's back and ready to race way up Olympic rankings

Some members of the NAZ Elite roster were looking forward to partaking in a hard workout Wednesday, but Matt Baxter wasn't going to be a part of it despite being deep in his training as well -- and for a good reason.

Baxter and head coach Ben Rosario decided early Wednesday that the New Zealand native would be heading to this weekend's 5,000-meter race at the USATF Golden Games and Distance Open on Sunday night. While he's there, Baxter will seek to make his way up an important set of rankings.

If Baxter competes well at the event, he'll give himself a chance to climb up rankings used to select runners for the Olympics. This weekend's meet, which is taking place at the prestigious Mt. SAC track in California, provides a major boost to runners looking to make moves in the rankings for their respective countries, according to Rosario.

The former Northern Arizona Lumberjacks distance standout originally was scheduled to be in a race next week, but Baxter put a bug in Rosario's ear about racing sooner than that. Rosario, Baxter and NAZ Elite assistant coach Jenna Wrieden, as Rosario said, "all kinda decided it was worth a shot."

According to Rosario, Baxter's fitness gained ground quickly as he recently made his way back from injury, and Rosario added that his athlete looks ready to run.