NAZ Elite This Week: Baxter's back and ready to race way up Olympic rankings

Some members of the NAZ Elite roster were looking forward to partaking in a hard workout Wednesday, but Matt Baxter wasn't going to be a part of it despite being deep in his training as well -- and for a good reason.
Baxter and head coach Ben Rosario decided early Wednesday that the New Zealand native would be heading to this weekend's 5,000-meter race at the USATF Golden Games and Distance Open on Sunday night. While he's there, Baxter will seek to make his way up an important set of rankings.
If Baxter competes well at the event, he'll give himself a chance to climb up rankings used to select runners for the Olympics. This weekend's meet, which is taking place at the prestigious Mt. SAC track in California, provides a major boost to runners looking to make moves in the rankings for their respective countries, according to Rosario.
The former Northern Arizona Lumberjacks distance standout originally was scheduled to be in a race next week, but Baxter put a bug in Rosario's ear about racing sooner than that. Rosario, Baxter and NAZ Elite assistant coach Jenna Wrieden, as Rosario said, "all kinda decided it was worth a shot."
According to Rosario, Baxter's fitness gained ground quickly as he recently made his way back from injury, and Rosario added that his athlete looks ready to run.
“He had a really hard workout on Tuesday and it went super well, so I don’t think we need to do a whole lot between now and the race," Rosario said Wednesday over the phone. "We’ll probably just try to get onto the track on Friday in L.A. and turn the legs over a little bit, and put the spikes on and test them out, because this is the first time he’ll be racing in these new spikes that we have from HOKA. That’s really all we need to do.”
Rosario's not worried about Baxter coming off a long layover.
Baxter's last outing was in late January while he was still spending time in his home country. He ran the New Zealand 3,000-meter Championships and placed seventh in 8:00.01. He ran a handful of races toward the end of 2020, including two victories in November, one at the Mount Maunganui Half Marathon and the other at the New Zealand Road Racing Championships 10K.
He spent most of the last few months recovering and readying for his try at making the Tokyo Games.
“As long as he’s healthy, he’ll run well,” Rosario said.
Baxter will face a small, fast and challenging field at the race, which is scheduled to take place at about 8 p.m.
“They will all be really good and they will all be there for the same reason," Rosario said, "which is to try to get as high as ranking as possible.”
And joining Baxter will be teammate Ryan Hill, who is slated to race in the 1500 about an hour before the men's 5000m start gun fires.
While Hill is looking to continue to get better each time out with his new team, Baxter will be running to make his way up some important rankings.
