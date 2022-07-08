NAZ Elite This Week: Baxter, Wasserman building fitness, confidence during stretches of racing

NAZ Elite's Matt Baxter and Katie Wasserman are working on building more than just fitness during their respective stretches of racing.

Returning from an injury suffered in early March, Baxter over the holiday weekend finished 17th at the Peachtree 10K in Atlanta with a time of 29:36. The road race was the first outing he's completed since mid-February.

The 27-year-old desperately needed a race under his belt. The expectations were not high for Atlanta, and the outcome wasn't stellar, but Ben Rosario, NAZ Elite's executive director, said he thinks Baxter came away from the 10K with some optimism -- the ingredient Baxter and NAZ Elite staff have been looking to add to the runner's return as he builds toward a fall marathon debut.

Rosario simply wanted to see Baxter race again. Staying open-minded about where Baxter is at, he didn't care so much about the outcome of Peachtree. Workouts going good were one thing, but race day was another.

"None of us wanted to put any pressure on Matt, and I think he was the same way," Rosario said Wednesday. "He wanted to run as hard as he could on the day given where his fitness was at, and he learned something from it. Honestly, I think he learned that he was a little bit fitter than he thought, because he kind of just didn’t really have the legs to go with the hot, early pace, because he’s not that fit yet. But he wasn’t really that tired. He pushed pretty hard in the second half of the race.”

But after dealing with several injuries and other setbacks during his still young professional running career, Baxter needs to produce while at the same time focus on getting to the start line of his first 26.2-mile race.

Baxter hasn't set a notable PR since 2021, when he ran a 1:02:38 at the Rock ‘n’ Roll San Jose Half Marathon. It seems just as he's building toward gains, he suffers a setback.

“I think he definitely needs to gain some confidence from these summer road races," Rosario said. "They don’t have to be amazing, but I think he has to produce at a level he feels good about, and then he can take that confidence and produce in a big way on marathon race day. That’s really how I see this thing working."

Wasserman also would benefit from consistency and confidence this summer as she nears the end of her rookie campaign.

Wasserman is scheduled to race the Stumptown Twilight 1,500-meter today in Portland, Oregon, seeking to use the race as a stepping stone toward an important 5000m on the horizon. NAZ Elite is having Wasserman follow the same buildup model for the upcoming July 15 race that she recently used to get a PR at the distance.

Wasserman ran at the HOKA Festival of Miles in early June as a way to get the legs ready for the Portland Track Festival 5000m that followed nine days later and at which she produced a PR of 15:27:57.

“I think that’s the biggest thing," Rosario said. "Not that I don’t want her to run well in the 1500, I definitely do, but, I think, it will be great prep for the 5000 the following weekend.”

Baxter, meanwhile, has the Utica Boilermaker 15K coming up Sunday. It's a race that could serve Baxter in many different ways.

Rosario said Baxter won't race a lot -- if any -- during the eight weeks prior to his marathon, so getting in some competition now is important after missing chances in the spring.

“This race served as an opportunity that we weren’t sure was going to be there, and, I think, they had a spot in the race open up and we took it," Rosario said.

The Utica Boilermaker serves as fitness buildup, and a solid performance could get Baxter, who's been starved of races, feeling better about his racing skills again.

“I think there is value in that. I think there is value in reminding yourself why you do all this training," Rosario said. "And if you sit around and never race, you lose a little bit of fire. We want him to have that fire; he’s a fiery competitor and you have to stoke that a little bit, and you can only do it with racing."