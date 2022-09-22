NAZ Elite This Week: Baxter using Chicago as gauge during marathon training for NYC

Around this time a year ago, Matt Baxter's fitness was an impressive place as he prepared to make his marathon debut.

Then injury derailed his opportunity at taking on the distance.

The NAZ Elite runner, who's once again in the thick of his training segment for the New York City Marathon, will get a chance Sunday to see how his fitness is coming along when he races in the HOKA Chicago Half Marathon.

“We will know a lot more after this weekend about where he is at physically," NAZ Elite Executive Director Ben Rosario said Thursday. "There is only so much you can glean from the workouts. We’ll send him to the race and good or bad will be exposed. If he’s ahead of where we think he is, great. If he is behind where we think he is, then that’s OK, we have time to work on it.”

Chicago offers Baxter a chance to get used to the feel of racing again. He's only raced four times so far in 2022, missing all of spring and most of the summer outings.

“This is more, ‘Hey, let’s get into a rhythm, let’s practice running mile after mile at the same pace, have a really classic marathon-effort workout and let’s do it with some level of fun because it’s a race," Rosario said. "It’s at sea level as well, so he can run a bit faster than he would be able to in a workout up here.”

Baxter is 3 for 3 at the half-marathon distance.

He won his half-marathon debut in 2019 when he took the top podium spot at the Rock ‘n’ Roll San Jose Marathon with a time of 1:02:57. In 2020, when most racing -- especially in the United States -- was off the slate due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he was the victor at New Zealand's Mount Maunganui Half Marathon in 1:05:52. In 2021, he defended his title at San Jose, clocking a PR of 1:02:38.

If Baxter runs under one hour and two minutes, he'll show he's in a great spot as he prepares for NYC. But that's not the focus for Sunday. Rosario and head coach Alan Culpepper want to see Baxter get his feet back under him with a solid effort on the pavement.

Rosario, Culpepper and Baxter liked the timing, course and environment Chicago provides.

“Very low-key. It’s not a big professional field, and, in fact, it doesn’t really have a professional field," Rosario said. "So he’ll really be the only pro there -- which will allow him to do what he needs to do physically to prepare for New York. And we think that is a really solid run. Not an all-out like he did last year at San Jose, where he ran 1:02:38 by himself.”

Rosario expects Baxter to go out with at marathon effort -- or maybe a bit faster on the flat course at sea level.

Rosario said Baxter's marathon segment is going well overall, but looks to be the kind where the athlete will peak toward the end of the block, indicating Baxter is not quite as fit at this point of training as he was last year.

That's where the Chicago timing really comes into play, as well as experience gained from 2021.

Rosario said NAZ Elite didn't want to race Baxter too early in his segment because he was coming off injury. Yet, Rosario added, they didn't want to race him too late in the segment and wear out his legs too much before NYC.

“This weekend," Rosario said, "more than any other, really worked out in terms of what we wanted timing-wise.”

Baxter is also doing something else a bit different this time around for marathon training. Rosario and Culpepper have him running more on hard surfaces so as to make sure his body is ready for the beating it will take at NYC.

Last year while preparing for NYC, Rosario wanted Baxter sticking to the softer surfaces, electing to work him out on dirt, softer surfaces and trails like ones at Buffalo Park. Rosario said they might have been "overly careful" about putting him on the softer surfaces in 2021, recalling how San Jose left Baxter feeling banged-up.

“This time, in addition to being careful and doing some work on dirt, we’ve also done some work on pavement so that he can get used to that energy return," Rosario said.

Baxter is also working with Culpepper mainly during this training block.

Baxter is one of the reasons Rosario saw Culpepper as a great fit for the head coach position when they brought him on in the spring.

“I think that was a really easy transition because Alan and Matt are so similar physiologically themselves," Rosario said back in July.

The question remains, though. Is Baxter really back? And for good?

“Look, he got in really good shape last year. At this time last year, he was in really good shape," Rosario said. "He almost got there. It’s really just about getting past this race and staying healthy throughout October so he can be ready for New York City.”