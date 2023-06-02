NAZ Elite recently announced its summer marathon lineup, with Matt Baxter slated to race at the distance in Australia in early July and Lauren Hagans set to compete at 26.2 miles in just a couple weeks in Duluth, Minnesota.

Both have been producing promising workouts as they build toward their events, according to NAZ Elite Executive Director Ben Rosario.

While Baxter is readying to take on his second-ever marathon, Hagans is building toward her debut.

Hagans initially joined the NAZ Elite roster in early 2020 as a specialist at shorter distances, particularly the 5,000-meter on the track. Over time, she started getting a feel for the road and a taste for longer distances.

"She was definitely a 5,000-meter runner when she came to the team, and we never had grand visions of the marathon for her," Rosario said. "We thought she could be even better at 5,000 meters than she had been, and sure enough she did get better. She set a personal best, did really well at 5,000 meters and finished seventh at the Olympic Trails at 5,000 meters -- which was better than she had done at the previous Trails.”

After some time with NAZ Elite, she started asking the staff if she could get in some more road races.

“It wasn’t really any mandate from us," Rosario said "It was really just the way her mind and her body went.”

She's on course to run the Grandma's Marathon on Saturday, June 17.

Hagans started her shift to the road after competing in the Olympic Trials in 2021 on the track. She finished sixth at the Boston 10K for Women in October of 2021, and went on to produce a fifth-place finish at the USATF 5K Championships later that year in 15:49. That same year, she was fourth at the USATF Half Marathon Championships with a time of 1:09:46 -- which stands as the team's third-best time ever at the distance on the women's side.

The championship half-marathon race was her first at the distance. She's been on the road to becoming a marathoner since.

“I think that much like it’s been a gradual process physically, it’s also been a gradual process mentally, where you mention it a time or two, and then maybe you have more of a sit-down about it, and then eventually it was, ‘Yeah, I am definitely ready,’” Rosario said of his 36-year-old athlete wanting to take on the marathon.

Hagans finished second at the 2023 Rock ‘n’ Roll Arizona Half Marathon at 1:12:30 in January as the marathon became more of a focus. In February she won the Cardiff Kook Run 10K and then placed second at the USATF Half Marathon Championships just weeks later.

The sample size from running half-marathons showed she had potential for running full marathons. Her workouts started getting longer, and her mileage started getting a little higher.

“And then you wake up one day and you are ready to run the marathon,” Rosario said with a laugh.

Going for Gold

While Hagans is readying to run her first marathon, Baxter is eyeing his second.

He made his debut at the New York City Marathon in November, clocking a 2:17:05 for a 12th-place finish, and has been hungry to run another since.

When it came to NYC, NAZ Elite really just wanted Baxter to get a marathon on his resume. Dealing with injuries, Baxter made his way cautiously to NYC.

Now, however, NAZ Elite is ready to unleash Baxter. It's part of the reason the Gold Coast Marathon stood out to Baxter and the team.

“That was a big factor for Matt, and we want to give him the opportunity to run up front," Rosario said.

And Baxter is really starting to nail down marathon training.

NAZ Elite had plans for Baxter to run NYC the year before his debut, but injury prevented him from toeing the line. So he started his marathon training sessions back up, taking a careful approach to getting to 2022's NYC.

He's taking on this round of marathon training with more wind in his sails, and he has a good fit for a race lined up.

“All of a sudden here we have a choice for once, and we wanted a race that he could really compete in, so I think Gold Coast fits perfectly," Rosario said.

Other than dealing with a flu bug during his marathon buildup, Baxter's been healthy, and Rosario said he's been “reaching new heights in training.”