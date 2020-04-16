NAZ Elite This Week: Baxter gets a break as he and partner prepare for 1st child

The coronavirus pandemic has made life different for all of us. Some wonder whether life after will be the same.
Matt Baxter's life won't, but it's not so much because of the COVID-19 scare. Baxter and partner Emily Roughan are expecting.
He'll have some time to make the adjustment to being a new father, as the professional runner who competes for NAZ Elite out of Flagstaff has had his racing slate cleared due to the pandemic. Currently, the members of the team are training individually, abiding to the recommendations that come with strict social distancing efforts.
“And the truth is that we really don’t know what’s going to be available in terms of racing for us for the fall; we don’t really know, we have high hopes, but we don’t know," Baxter's head coach Ben Rosario said last week during a phone interview.
Although it's a strange, scary and uncertain time to be pregnant, Baxter is finding a slew of positives in the scenario.
"Right now, there are so many uncertainties of when we will be able to race again, and it’s so hard to pin down dates," Baxter said.
So he's enjoying his freedom and the chance to use running as a relief. The flexibility in his schedule has also been a boon as he and Roughan continue with the pregnancy.
“You know something is going to happen" when it comes to the baby coming, Baxter said over the phone last week. "That means in the meantime, I can enjoy the running and have fun with it while putting some of that other tension I would be putting into training and racing -- which I am not doing now -- into getting ready for when this kid comes."
The couple recently had their 30-week checkup.
“The time has gone by quick for me, but I guess I can’t speak for her,” Baxter said with a laugh.
While the pregnancy might be more like a marathon, Baxter's initial outlook for the next few months was supposed to be all about speed. Baxter was looking for qualifying times to make the Olympics for the first time ever in his young professional career. In late January, he clocked a PR of 13:27.61 in Boston in the 5,000-meters, seemingly getting closer to his goals with each outing.
It appeared the New Zealand native was well on his way to punching a ticket to the Tokyo Games, which were originally supposed to take place this summer before being postponed a year due to the coronavirus issues. Right around the time Baxter and Roughan would be expecting to give birth, Baxter would've been deeply focused on the Games.
He might have had tired eyes to go with tired legs.
“I think at least it’s going to give us a good few months to work out the schedule around the sleeping stuff and get somewhat used to it, if that’s possible," Baxter said.
Baxter also was dealing with an Achilles flare-up when the coronavirus started causing fallouts in the sports world, so the forced postponements and cancellations essentially gave him time to rest and recover.
And instead of running with so much intent, Baxter is putting in miles for fun and fitness as well, using his sport as an escape from the stress surrounding him.
“At the moment it’s like, if I am going to get a little more enjoyment out of adding a couple of miles to a run, then I will do it because it’s certainly not going to take anything away at this point," Baxter said, adding there are some different trails and outings he'd like to try during this time.
Baxter grew up running in New Zealand, and after graduating from high school, he trained solo for the most part for a few years before going to college at Northern Arizona University. During his Lumberjacks career, he helped the school win its first-ever national title in cross country.
Baxter learned the importance of team during his time with Northern Arizona. He said he became nearly "reliant" on the team aspect of developing as a runner.
Now he's back to building up miles on his own, and he's enjoying it for the most part. He's glad to see people in Flagstaff also getting the best out of running solo and respecting the social distancing efforts.
“For the most part when I am out running, I just see people walking and running on their own," he said, "and I think Flagstaff has been a really good place to be going through this because people seem to be taking this really seriously. That gives me confidence that maybe we’ll be in an area that can get through this a bit quicker than other places.”
But nothing will be really "normal" again for the future father.
Mike Hartman can be reached at 556-2255 or at mhartman@azdailysun.com.
