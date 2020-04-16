NAZ Elite This Week: Baxter gets a break as he and partner prepare for 1st child

“You know something is going to happen" when it comes to the baby coming, Baxter said over the phone last week. "That means in the meantime, I can enjoy the running and have fun with it while putting some of that other tension I would be putting into training and racing -- which I am not doing now -- into getting ready for when this kid comes."

The couple recently had their 30-week checkup.

“The time has gone by quick for me, but I guess I can’t speak for her,” Baxter said with a laugh.

While the pregnancy might be more like a marathon, Baxter's initial outlook for the next few months was supposed to be all about speed. Baxter was looking for qualifying times to make the Olympics for the first time ever in his young professional career. In late January, he clocked a PR of 13:27.61 in Boston in the 5,000-meters, seemingly getting closer to his goals with each outing.

It appeared the New Zealand native was well on his way to punching a ticket to the Tokyo Games, which were originally supposed to take place this summer before being postponed a year due to the coronavirus issues. Right around the time Baxter and Roughan would be expecting to give birth, Baxter would've been deeply focused on the Games.

He might have had tired eyes to go with tired legs.