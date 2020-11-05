NAZ Elite This Week: Baxter eager to claim New Zealand Road Race Championships 10K

Matt Baxter is healthy and ready to race again, and the NAZ Elite athlete, who has been training in his home country for some time now, will get the chance to show off his developing fitness Friday when he takes on the New Zealand Road Race Championships 10K.
"This is the first time I have felt this way since February," Baxter said via email Thursday from New Zealand.
The second-year NAZ Elite pro and former Northern Arizona University standout began battling injuries in March. First it was a calf strain, then an Achilles issue. The calf began bothering him again and then he suffered "other imbalances along the way," such as a hamstring issue.
Now it's time to get back on track.
According to Baxter, the course he'll compete on is made up of a 2K loop. And he is expecting weather -- wind and rain -- to make things more interesting.
It's not too unfamiliar of an event for Baxter, who was born and raised in New Plymouth. It is, however, the first time in his career he will compete as a senior in the championships.
Baxter, now 26, competed in the U20 8K championship event in 2012, coming away with gold in the race. He said this time around, the goal again is victory.
"I want this national title and I am ready to work hard for it," Baxter said. "On top of the win, I also just want to find out where my fitness is at. This is a great race to help set me up for a big summer track season in New Zealand."
He'll face the likes of defending champion Aaron Pulford, Auckland champion Peter Wheeler, and Eric Speakmanon on the circuit course at Bruce Pulman Park in Takanini.
New Zealand has been applauded for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Baxter will get to reap the benefits of that. He said he's fortunate to be able to race where there are no COVID-19 race restrictions making the competition feel strange, something his teammates in the U.S. know all about but have fared well with overall.
As soon as Baxter touched down in New Zealand, he and his family, including his recently born son -- his first -- went into mandatory isolation at a hotel. He couldn't wait to get out and run and get back to work on his game.
He also was aware that he had to find ways to avoid more setbacks.
"The first thing I had to do when I got home was break this cycle," he said. "That began with getting back into the gym for my first time since the pandemic began, and don’t let my body fail so easily. After a little hiccup with my hamstring a few weeks ago, I am finally back to full health."
Baxter's coming off a disappointing outing, a did-not-finish result at the New Zealand one-hour track record event. Moreover, according to a story by New Zealand Athletics, his decision to race for a road title was a last-minute decision.
The change of scenery, being back home and with a new member of the family, he said, is refreshing, adding that he does miss training with his teammates in Flagstaff.
"I feel like I should on easy days and workouts," Baxter said. "My fitness is definitely coming back, but I don’t expect to be feeling sharp until December and beyond."
But don't bank on Baxter, a New Zealand national 5,000-meter champion in 2019, to be too dull while racing for the national title Friday -- or Saturday for New Zealand time.
Mike Hartman can be reached at 556-2255 or at mhartman@azdailysun.com.
