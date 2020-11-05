NAZ Elite This Week: Baxter eager to claim New Zealand Road Race Championships 10K

Matt Baxter is healthy and ready to race again, and the NAZ Elite athlete, who has been training in his home country for some time now, will get the chance to show off his developing fitness Friday when he takes on the New Zealand Road Race Championships 10K.

"This is the first time I have felt this way since February," Baxter said via email Thursday from New Zealand.

The second-year NAZ Elite pro and former Northern Arizona University standout began battling injuries in March. First it was a calf strain, then an Achilles issue. The calf began bothering him again and then he suffered "other imbalances along the way," such as a hamstring issue.

Now it's time to get back on track.

According to Baxter, the course he'll compete on is made up of a 2K loop. And he is expecting weather -- wind and rain -- to make things more interesting.

It's not too unfamiliar of an event for Baxter, who was born and raised in New Plymouth. It is, however, the first time in his career he will compete as a senior in the championships.

Baxter, now 26, competed in the U20 8K championship event in 2012, coming away with gold in the race. He said this time around, the goal again is victory.