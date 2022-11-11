NAZ Elite This Week: Baxter completes arduous journey to becoming marathoner

As the nagging injuries continued to lead to setbacks, Matt Baxter was starting to second guess himself becoming a marathoner.

The NAZ Elite runner experienced the disappointment before, having missed his chance at a marathon debut in 2021 due to injury after putting in a lot of hard work. And although he hobbled to this year's start line of the New York City Marathon after experiencing similar situations in dealing with injury setbacks, his determination never faltered.

“He’s an amazing human being," Ben Rosario, NAZ Elite executive director, said in a recent interview.

Baxter, who signed with NAZ Elite at the start of 2019 after a standout career with Northern Arizona University, limped to the start line of NYC and went on to run a 2:17:05 for a 12th-place finish at NYC on Sunday. By the end of the race, none of the previous injuries he had during his marathon buildup returned to haunt him.

As if the arduous journey getting there wasn't enough, NYC broke Baxter in well as a marathoner. The day of the race was unseasonably warm and humid, and the hills and pressures to perform were waiting for him as they do all runners of the event.

“I think now that the dust has settled, though, I am actually glad that was the first one," Rosario said, "because there was no pressure to run a fast time. Athletes these days feel so much pressure to run a fast time, and that was totally gone not only because it was New York City and it’s not a race you run for time anyway, but then once the weather forecast showed hot and humid, you really weren’t worried about time. I think he was able to just run the race, and he’s good at running races -- this is what he was meant to do."

Baxter made good decisions along the way to completing his marathon, both during training and within the race itself. He decided not to go out with the lead group early in the race, settling into a more comfortable pace around 3 miles in, he said, because he knew his body would fail him if he pushed too much. Eventually, he started passing some of the runners who started to drop off the front pack.

He caught up with Matthew Llano, who would go on to finish 14th, deeper into the race. Toward the end, he battled veteran marathoner Jared Ward and his body as he started to deal with cramps.

“I would push on the uphills, pump the brakes on the downs and glide on the flats," Baxter said of racing down the stretch as his body started feeling the pain and his cramps acted up.

He didn't catch Ward or flirt with a top-10 result, but he did finish the day without injury or stomach issues, as well as many other positives he took away from the experience.

“The biggest thing was just finishing it," Baxter said during an interview Thursday. "That was by far above anything else. It took so much to get to the start line and be healthy enough to get through it. Just the emotions of crossing that finish line, I think that was the biggest thing.”

Baxter, who had saw the marathon as being part of his pro career, was nearly set to make a debut at the distance in NYC a year ago. As part of the 2021 NYC buildup, he ran a 1:02:38 at the Rock ‘n’ Roll San Jose Half Marathon in October of that year, setting a PR in the process. Soon after the strong outing and just weeks out until NYC, Baxter strained his calf and had to pull his name off the Big Apple start list.

“About three weeks last year out of New York, I had to pull the pin," Baxter recalled.

So NAZ Elite and Baxter started looking toward 2022. But the same sort of setbacks plagued Baxter as he went through his marathon training segment. According to Baxter, he started the year building momentum and fitness, only to get hurt. In the summer, he started trending upward again, but another setback occurred. He found himself stuck within the same sort of frustrating cycle he went through in 2021.

"So going into this marathon build there was the uncertainty. It’s like since New York the year before I just keep getting hurt every single season, I just can’t get this training into me,” Baxter said.

So he and the coaching staff started to try something new. Baxter said he started using a better shoe that fit his running style, making the switch to the HOKA ONE ONE Rocket X2. He said he also began using heel-raisers during his marathon segment in order to help take pressure off his Achilles and calf muscles that had been bothering him.

He did tons of rehab.

And the team got a new head coach in Alan Culpepper, who began working with Baxter for NYC upon coming aboard.

“So everything really started to click for this season and started to happen at the right time," Baxter said "The work that I had done with Ben, that also really helped me get ready for this marathon.”

Baxter wasn't used to the nagging injuries getting in the way of his racing until the last few years. During his college days and the start of his pro career, he was relatively free of injury.

“I think I missed like two races maybe in like three years because of injuries," Baxter said of his time with the Lumberjacks. "So that was where I struggled.”

The pandemic also didn't help him get off to a great start with his attempt at getting deeper into his pro career as soon as possible. It seemed the marathon would be harder to get to than it would be to complete.

“I basically just could not get through a season," Baxter said. "The hardest part was that every time I would have these goals and these races and it would be the end point of the season that I am trying to get to, and I would finish like two or three races short."

Even just before this year's NYC, Baxter experienced a few scares. His waist would nag him and then his quads got angry just weeks ahead of the race. About four weeks from his scheduled debut, Baxter went out for a long run at Mountainaire. During the run his quads started bothering him, so he stopped the workout.

He was supposed to be beginning a really hard stretch of the segment, that one final intense effort before recovering for the outing. NAZ Elite and Baxter decided to skip most of those workouts and let the quads calm down. Baxter wanted to get to the start line, no matter the sacrifices to his fitness.

“I'm going to keep pushing through," Baxter said he told himself of getting to NYC. "So we were really smart during that week in letting my quad recover. By three weeks to go, I was OK and doing workouts again and getting back into this thing.”

Then, about a week out, he kicked a rock while working out at Buffalo Park and fell and hurt his knee. The knee was tight all the way up to him toeing the NYC start line.

“I can’t even get by a three-by-two minutes without my knee just killing me," Baxter remembered. "We took the entirety of Saturday off, I was doing hot and cold on my knee, and just literally everything I could to get it to settle down."

The 75-minute bus trip to the race on Sunday didn't help, but a stiff knee wasn't going to stop Baxter after everything he faced.

Now he's a marathoner with some experience, and he is hungry for more.

“That was the biggest thing," Rosario said. "If you can get through your first one not giving in to all those various negative thoughts that enter your head in the last 10K, then you will be so much better off in the next one because now you know you can do it, now you know that you have that mind-over-matter capability, and he’ll be that much more prepared next time having done this one. I think he set himself up. It’s on a tee for him next time, it really is.”

In fact, Rosario and Baxter see his next marathon coming possibly this spring.

“Now he knows what to expect, and I think he’ll be really, really confident," Rosario said.