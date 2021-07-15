NAZ Elite This Week: Athletes to run various July races before Games begin

And if she fares well, the schedule might be subject to an addition.

“If she goes out there and crushes it, and that presents another opportunity," Rosario said, "I think we would entertain that opportunity, but right now we are just focused on the next race weekend.”

Staying focused on something that seems certain has led to confidence for NAZ Elite.

The Olympic cycle is finally winding down for NAZ Elite, with just the Olympic Marathon remaining for Tuliamuk. Meanwhile, the pandemic is also winding down, allowing Rosario and the roster more chances to do what they love to do: race.

“It feels less stressful heading into the fall as opposed to how I felt about things, let’s say, in January," Rosario said.

Lightening the stress load is something Rosario also wants for his team. The spring had been full of pressure, and the team had experienced it and raced through it. Each and every race had seemed so crucial.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rosario said they were making a big deal of races they knew they were not totally prepared for, leading the head coach and members of the team to switch gears and be pragmatic for the next batch of races.

“I think that’s what we are doing with these races," he said.