NAZ Elite This Week: As team gets back into heavy training, races on the horizon

Some members of NAZ Elite's roster have recently enjoyed a bit of time off after going through what head coach Ben Rosario called "a stressful summer."
They should enjoy the short break while it lasts, because now the team's athletes have some big races to look forward to.
NAZ Elite is planning to send at least five runners to a marathon event in December. Before the marathon, but taking place in the same month, the team will have runners at a 10,000-meter race.
"Within about two weeks we will have everyone who is healthy on our team competing at really high-level events," Rosario said during a phone interview on Wednesday.
The team is expecting to send Scott Fauble, Scott Smith, Rory Linkletter, Stephanie Bruce and Kellyn Taylor to The Marathon Project race, which is scheduled to take place in Chandler on Sunday, Dec. 20. On Dec. 5, NAZ Elite will look to have Bruce, Taylor and others on the team competing at a 10,000m event in Los Angles.
“Because they are so darn good, they will run both," Rosario said of Bruce and Taylor, both owners of the team's best 10,000m performances on the women's side.
Rosario is helping organize and conduct the planned December marathon, taking on the role of dealing with athlete communication. Meanwhile, according to Rosario, sport agent Josh Cox, who works with a handful of NAZ Elite athletes as well as other top runners, will be in change of dealing with sponsors, and Matt Helbig will be in the role of race operations director.
The same people who were involved in putting on a 5000m August race -- the Under Armour Sunset Tour -- that NAZ Elite athletes competed in are organizing the 10,000m set to take place in Los Angeles, “with the idea of giving a chance to runners to hit the Olympic standard at the distance."
And by the time some of the NAZ Elite athletes toe the line for the December marathon, it will have been nearly a full year since they tackled a marathon, the last being the Olympic Marathon Trials in February.
“It’s driven by necessity because everything else is canceled," Rosario said of the idea of having a marathon for elite runners this winter.
In addition to the runners Rosario is sending to the marathon, Martin Hehir, who finished sixth at the Trials, and Colin Bennie, who took ninth at the Trials, are a few names expected to be toeing the start line of the event.
“There’s a lot of interest from people who were in the top 20 at the Trials, that’s for sure," Rosario said.
For Linkletter, the upcoming marathon is a chance to try to land a spot on Canada's marathon team. He'll have to run under 2:11:30 to do so.
With the team starting back up heavy training, the span of weeks before the December marathon is a “perfect amount of time," Rosario said, for his athletes to get fit and get their bodies ready for a 26.2-mile outing.
“Our goal is to get as fit as possible, run as smart and hard as we can, and we’ll live with the results," Rosario said.
