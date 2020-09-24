NAZ Elite This Week: As team gets back into heavy training, races on the horizon

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Some members of NAZ Elite's roster have recently enjoyed a bit of time off after going through what head coach Ben Rosario called "a stressful summer."

They should enjoy the short break while it lasts, because now the team's athletes have some big races to look forward to.

NAZ Elite is planning to send at least five runners to a marathon event in December. Before the marathon, but taking place in the same month, the team will have runners at a 10,000-meter race.

"Within about two weeks we will have everyone who is healthy on our team competing at really high-level events," Rosario said during a phone interview on Wednesday.

The team is expecting to send Scott Fauble, Scott Smith, Rory Linkletter, Stephanie Bruce and Kellyn Taylor to The Marathon Project race, which is scheduled to take place in Chandler on Sunday, Dec. 20. On Dec. 5, NAZ Elite will look to have Bruce, Taylor and others on the team competing at a 10,000m event in Los Angles.

“Because they are so darn good, they will run both," Rosario said of Bruce and Taylor, both owners of the team's best 10,000m performances on the women's side.