NAZ Elite This Week: As spring season winds down, Rosario staying busy

NAZ Elite recently brought on a new head coach, but that doesn't mean Ben Rosario gets to kick back and put his feet up on the desk right away.

For the former head coach who's moving into solely an executive director role, things really don't feel much different after bringing on Alan Culpepper in mid-May to take over the helm. At least not yet.

“I can see the path to when it will. It just isn’t very different yet because it’s not going to happen overnight," Rosario said Wednesday. "We have 12 athletes on the team, so we can’t just expect Alan to write all the workouts for all 12 of those athletes straight out of the gate not knowing them yet.”

It's not a sprint. The transition is a process.

“I am still heavily involved right now in the coaching process," Rosario said, "both from a writing-the-workouts perspective and being on hand and watching the workouts.”

Rosario explained that NAZ Elite athletes such as Stephanie Bruce and Aliphine Tuliamuk, for example, are at points of their seasons where changing a coach and an approach would likely do more harm than good -- both for the athlete and the coach. So Culpepper's been working with some of the younger athletes and some coming back from injury as he gets up to speed with the team as a whole.

Rosario's having fun with the transition. He's had more opportunities to build staff chemistry with Culpepper, who is still in a transition himself as he makes the move from Colorado to Flagstaff.

Because Culpepper is still going back and forth while moving, Rosario sometimes watches an athlete execute a workout drawn up by Culpepper and then gives the new head coach feedback on how it went.

Culpepper's prescribed efforts have been keeping the athletes on their toes, making small tweaks to the training and how the bullets fall on the page. Earlier this week, Rosario said, Katie Wasserman experienced a Culpepper twist, starting her workout this time with the hardest effort before moving into the easier, smoother work.

“They provide a new mental stimulus as well as a physical stimulus," Rosario said of Culpepper's workouts.

Rosario said that kind of communication and new brand of knowledge is "valuable."

He added: “That’s part of why this staff is going to work so well, because you need eyes on people all the time, and we’ve got that.”

Overall, bringing Culpepper in is going to be a team effort.

“It should always be like that," Rosario said.

The team efforts during the spring season, which is coming to a close for NAZ Elite, have been stellar as the changes to the staff and front office have been taking place.

NAZ Elite has produced five first-place finishes since the start of March and recorded 12 top-10 finishes as well during the span. Four of the five gold results came during a crucial stretch a month ago, when Aliphine Tuliamuk won the USATF 25k Championships with a time of 1:23:19 on May 14 and Wesley Kiptoo won his half-marathon debut in Pittsburgh in 1:01:25.

“I think we had an awesome spring," Rosario said.

With the spring season slowing down, NAZ Elite is sending Tuliamuk and Bruce to the NYRR Mini 10K on Saturday. Also on Saturday, rookie Wasserman is set to race the Portland Track Festival 5,000-meter. Getting the weekend started today will be Kiptoo and Alex Masai, also rookies, at the Portland Track Festival 10,000m.

