NAZ Elite This Week: After mixed-bag weekend, duo seeks success against stacked field

Rosario said it will be good experience for Taylor and Shanahan to race against "people we will have to beat in June in Eugene if we want to make the Olympic team” as the two go for gold Saturday in California.

“I think the path for that might be a little different for each of them, but, you know, I think you have to get to the point where you are trying to win a race like this," Rosario said. "Look, does that mean it’s win or a big failure? No. But if you can look yourself in the mirror and tell yourself you did everything you could to win the race, that’ll be a success. Hopefully that results in a win, but if not then hopefully it’ll be a big step for down the road.”

Saturday is a chance for Shanahan to truly shine against a tough field.

Her latest big step in her running career came at the December 10,000m, beating the Olympic standard at the distance in the process despite taking a spill during the race. Her lone win with the team was at the Baldy Castillo Invitational 1,500m in March 2019.

Now she gets to test her talents at a distance she's been confident at in the past.

"The 5,000 has been her preferred distance to this point, so I guess we're about to find out if that’s still the case," Rosario said with a chuckle.