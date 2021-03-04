NAZ Elite This Week: After mixed-bag weekend, duo seeks success against stacked field

NAZ Elite is sending runners to back-to-back race weekends for the first time since October when counting U.S.-based races only.
It's also the first time in a long time the team will be competing on consecutive weekends at two different race areas.
Like many around the sport, the team is trying to get in races during an Olympic year -- all while dealing with the limitations brought on by the pandemic. The limited opportunities are leading to some stacked fields, and NAZ Elite's Kellyn Taylor and Danielle Shanahan are part of one this weekend in California.
And as the weather heats up and runners seek more opportunities to hit Olympic standards, tough fields might be more and more common.
“We’ve taken advantage of that ourselves last year," NAZ Elite head coach Rosario said of finding solid meets where fast times can be produced during the pandemic, "and I think we’ll see more of this as we approach the spring as we get close to the Trials.”
The NAZ duo will compete against the likes of Molly Huddle, Emily Sisson and Kim Conley on Saturday, among other runners with speed at the distance in the Sound Running Invite 5,000-meter race. Both NAZ Elite runners are riding good trends heading into the outing.
Shanahan is coming off a PR-setting performance at the 10,000m distance after running a 31:22.86 in early December at The Track Meet. Meanwhile, Taylor enters the weekend riding strong momentum thanks to placing third at The Marathon Project in late December not long after clocking a 31:15.65 at The Track Meet to come in sixth -- one spot ahead of Shanahan -- at that event.
Rosario said it will be good experience for Taylor and Shanahan to race against "people we will have to beat in June in Eugene if we want to make the Olympic team” as the two go for gold Saturday in California.
“I think the path for that might be a little different for each of them, but, you know, I think you have to get to the point where you are trying to win a race like this," Rosario said. "Look, does that mean it’s win or a big failure? No. But if you can look yourself in the mirror and tell yourself you did everything you could to win the race, that’ll be a success. Hopefully that results in a win, but if not then hopefully it’ll be a big step for down the road.”
Saturday is a chance for Shanahan to truly shine against a tough field.
Her latest big step in her running career came at the December 10,000m, beating the Olympic standard at the distance in the process despite taking a spill during the race. Her lone win with the team was at the Baldy Castillo Invitational 1,500m in March 2019.
Now she gets to test her talents at a distance she's been confident at in the past.
"The 5,000 has been her preferred distance to this point, so I guess we're about to find out if that’s still the case," Rosario said with a chuckle.
NAZ Elite posted a mixed bag of results over the weekend at the Texas Qualifier meet, where Sid Vaughn placed first in the first session of the 10,000m Friday.
Vaughn claimed the top spot of the podium with a time of 28:39.37, battling the humidity and poor racing conditions, and teammate Nick Hauger also pushed through for a third-place result in 28:42.30, a personal best.
The next night in Texas didn't pan out as well, as Rory Linkletter finished last in the weekend's second 10,000m session with a time of 30:24.26. Also on Saturday, Ryan Hill, like many at the meet across different distances, dropped out of the 5000m.
For Rosario, sending Vaughn and Hauger into the Texas race ended up a good decision, as the two competed in the slower of the two fields. The two also showed they know how to compete at the front of a race and have what it takes to win.
“It was affirmation that they are great competitors," Rosario said.
Vaughn and Hauger also debuted new spikes for the team's shoe sponsor, HOKA ONE ONE.
“Luckily we have some brand-new spikes and we’re very happy with them,” Rosario said.
Mike Hartman can be reached at 556-2255 or at mhartman@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @AZDS_Hartman.