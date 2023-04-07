The distances might be different, but the training has been somewhat similar for NAZ Elite runners as they prepare to go from 0 to 60 next weekend.

After a did not finish result from Lauren Hagans in a race that opened the spring season for the team Sunday, NAZ Elite is hitting reset and focusing on preparing for the big weekend of April 15. Despite there being many different runners preparing for many different types of races as the season gets underway, part of the preparation now involves logging a lot of miles and building strength that later can be turned into speed.

“In a way it’s been a very similar month, because of course the marathoners are doing some pretty high-volume work, a lot of what you would call strength work, where they are running a lot of volume in their workouts -- slower, longer efforts," said NAZ Elite Executive Director Ben Rosario. "And the track athletes are kind of in the same boat, because their short, faster stuff is not coming until later because they are looking to peak for June and July. So it’s been pretty cohesive.”

And though not everyone is healthy at the same time, it's also been nice to have the entire roster, which consists of 18 athletes, in Flagstaff.

Flagstaff's weather hasn't always provided the best training environment this winter and early spring, causing hiccups from time to time that Rosario has found positives in. The whole idea of the team, for the most part, is to train at 7,000 feet.

“It’s been a rough winter for training," Rosario said, "so we are happy to have some nice weather.”

He added: “We’ve managed and we’ve always managed. In a way, there is value in some adversity. There is value in having to run in the cold weather or make the sacrifice to drive 45 minutes to somewhere dry so you can get a good run in. Those things are all part of your commitment to your craft, and we’ve been forced to stretch that commitment to the maximum this winter, but we did it and we will be better for it.”

The weather might make Boston, where balmy conditions are expected across the next couple of weeks, feel very pleasant when the team sends an expected six athletes to the East Coast for racing starting Saturday, April 15.

Krissy Gear is scheduled to run the BAA Mile that Saturday, while teammates Olin Hacker, Wesley Kiptoo, Alex Masai and Abby Nichols are slated to race in the BAA 5K. Both races will be on the road.

“That’s like a nice opportunity to break up the monotony of this block, and then they will get back onto the track in May," Rosario said of his young track-focused group that has been building toward this upcoming outdoor season since producing an outstanding indoor campaign over the fall and winter.

On Monday, April 17, Aliphine Tuliamuk will race her first-ever Boston Marathon. She's been showing signs of being the runner she was when she won the last cycle's Olympic Marathon Trails in 2020.

“It is to be expected,” Rosario said of Tuliamuk's gains in fitness over the last few seasons.

Despite having to battle some colds and illnesses, Tuliamuk has stayed mentally tough while building toward Boston.

“She was always very mature and professional about making sure she had herself ready to go for all the big sessions," Rosario said of Tuliamuk's marathon training block for Boston. "And that’s been the key. She has just nailed all the big workouts.”

Between the young crew's races and Tuliamuk's 26.2-mile race, Futsum Zienasellassie will be toeing the line of the Rotterdam Marathon on Sunday, April 16. Zienasellassie will be running his second marathon since rejoining the team late last year, and is seeking a speedy marathon to add to his resume and experience at the distance.

Compared to his normal marathon training, Zienasellassie has been staying away from the really hilly workouts as he prepares for the short, flat Rotterdam course.

“We’ve actually done a lot of work on the flattest portions of Lake Mary Road, and we’ve done a couple of track sessions, and we’ve done work in Camp Verde, where it is flatter," Rosario said.

Although the start of the spring was a bit of a dud, with Hagans dropping out of the USATF 10-mile title race with a back issue, and the weather had been a struggle, the big Boston weekend provides plenty of chances for the team to get really warmed up for spring.