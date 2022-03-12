NAZ Elite This Week: After 1 year, Griffey still battling long-haul COVID issues

Julia Griffey is used to long, challenging efforts when it comes to running, but can't seem to finish her marathon with COVID-19.

The NAZ Elite athlete has been dealing with long-haul COVID issues for a year now after initially getting the SARS-CoV-2 virus around the first week of March of 2021 -- just as vaccines were becoming more widely available.

Long COVID is known for its lingering health problems that present different types of concerns, and it varies vastly in lengths of time. It can happen to people who have had little to no symptoms when first getting the virus.

“The hardest part is that I feel great in my day-to-day life," Griffey said Friday. "I’m not affected by this."

But.

"Any time I try to do long, hard running efforts," she added, "that’s where the issue is.”

Despite feeling like she's beginning to get back on track with her long tempo workouts, races still present challenges for the 29-year-old marathoner.

In her last outing, the USATF 15K national title race, Griffey had to make a stop at the port-a-potty -- something she's never had to do before in her professional racing career. She ended up finishing in 15th place despite taking off with the top five at the start of the race.

“It hasn’t been pretty; that’s for sure. I know that I have a lot more in me for racing, but just haven’t been able to show it," Griffey said.

Griffey moved to Flagstaff in January 2021 after signing with NAZ Elite in the fall of 2020. She set PRs at the half-marathon and marathon distances in 2020, but then getting faster got harder.

Her husband -- who she said hardly even left the house at the time -- tested positive for COVID just before her and battled some severe symptoms. Not long after her husband contracted COVID, Griffey got her positive test back while she was on the way to a workout in Camp Verde. She felt OK, as the initial symptoms were not as bad as what her husband had faced. So she kept training despite dealing with bouts of exhaustion when she first got COVID.

“All of a sudden at like one or two o'clock, I had to lay down," she recalled. "I couldn't function. I was so exhausted. But I have to say that’s the worst I felt.”

NAZ Elite coach Ben Rosario remembers Griffey's first battles with COVID.

“We know now from the science, and anecdotally from what we know from Julia, that it can attack the whole body. I would say one of the most frustrating things early on was just the fatigue," Rosario said, "the full-body fatigue. That really was a problem because she just had no energy, and she’s a person who typically has a ton of energy."

Once the early symptoms started ebbing, Rosario and Griffey thought they could go back to training hard and getting her back to being fit and ready to compete at a world-class level. Rosario said they tried to deal with her making her return from the illness much like coming back from an injury.

“That’s what we’re used to, but those are injuries, those are muscle, tendon, ligament injuries. ‘Oh, my knee hurts.’ OK, we’ll give it a few days. OK, now it’s fine. That’s what we are used to in sports, and we tried to treat it like that," said Rosario, adding that during that time there was little to no information on how athletes can address long-haul COVID.

The physical setbacks started to lead to mental challenges. Griffey ran four races in 2021, and all of them were flops as she continued to deal with chest cramps. She pushed her way to the Boston Marathon last year and placed 30th.

Rosario and Griffey can't help to think that making the hard push to get her back in shape was possibly the wrong approach.

“Our job is to guide these athletes, and help them reach their goals and dreams," Rosario said. "In Julia’s case, she was really excited about running the Boston Marathon in the fall, and we were excited for her. She was invited to run the race, and it was with this great field, and, of course, if we could have done it all over, we would not have done the race. But you are in the same boat as her, thinking, ‘Surely, this is not going to last all the way to Boston.' That’s what you are thinking in August. You just keep saying, ‘No way.’ But then it keeps lasting and lasting and lasting.”

Griffey tries to remain as positive as possible despite still feeling set back from long COVID. She even had moments where she thought maybe it was a mental hurdle -- until she met with a doctor.

“I’m not crazy. Other people are saying this, too," she said she realized after seeing a doctor who claimed they've seen many long COVID cases resembling hers.

Unlike an injury, however, doctors can't point out to Griffey exactly what the problem is, how to address and how long it should take to get back to health.

Griffey's now been to several doctors, has had X-rays and blood work done, and has recently worked with a pulmonologist in Flagstaff who told her that her test results are good overall, but show possible gaps in her ability to get them to function at the full capacity a professional runner needs.

“It’s reassuring to know that she saw areas of improvement. But at the same time there is nothing standing out that’s a huge issue,” Griffey said.

“It’s like the body is screaming at her to slow down way more than normal," Rosario said of what he's witness Griffey deal with.

Rosario and Griffey both said she is able to handle the shorter workouts that have time for rest in-between.

“Let’s say 800 meters, then a minute break, 800 meters and then a minute break," Rosario explained.

The hard tempo workouts at long distance are part of the gap she and Rosario hope to close.

“I’m like, ‘I’m a marathoner, why am I not able to do this?'" Griffey said.

She's used to being able to will her way through the pain that comes with being a distance runner. For a while during her dealings with COVID, Rosario said, Griffey didn't want to admit the setbacks she was facing were not her fault.

“They are used to overcoming that with will, and this isn’t like that. No amount of willpower is going to beat long COVID. I think that took a long time to come to grips with,” Rosario said.

Griffey said she's only just started to feel strong during workouts on a more consistent basis. The better training still has not translated into good races. Griffey finished Houston Half Marathon in mid-January in 16th place with a time of 1:12:16 and went on to finish the Mesa Half Marathon in fourth place in 1:12:15, struggling both times with chest issues she explained feel like side stitch pain in her lungs.

"I’ve definitely feel like I’ve made progress. In workouts, starting in December and January, I actually started feeling normal again," said Griffey, who owns a PR of 1:11:04 in the half marathon. "So we were getting excited about that, but then the races just haven't clicked yet.”

When she explained the chest pains that she was feeling during the races to her family, her brother, a competitive hockey player, could relate, saying he felt the same kind of "tightness."

“There are just so many questions, but I don’t want to dwell on the negative," she said.

Griffey just had an easier week of running, but she's quickly approaching a more challenging training block. Rosario and Griffey are both still trying to figure out ways to get her back to where she was pre-COVID. She's grateful she can still run, but admits it's taking a toll on her career and her emotions.

“It’s been disheartening that I moved my career, moved my life to Flagstaff and have performed worse than when I got here," Griffey said. "And I love the team, I love Ben, I love HOKA, so I want to perform for them and for myself.”

Griffey can't help but wonder if she's battling a mix of adjusting to training at Flagstaff altitude and long COVID.

Rosario hopes those questions are answered more sooner than later.

“If you come out here and you can’t hack it psychically and you have to go home, OK, so be it. You tried. But when you come out here and you can’t hack it psychically because of something totally out of your control, now that’s frustrating," Rosario said.

Griffey's next race is scheduled for April 3 at the Cherry Blossom 10 Mile. By then, she hopes her race to come back fully from long COVID will be complete.

Mike Hartman can be reached at 556-2255 or at mhartman@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @AZDS_Hartman.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.