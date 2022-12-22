NAZ Elite This Week: Additions to staff, roster headline top 10 stories surrounding team
Related to this story
Most Popular
Eagles senior Bailee Jamison will play college soccer for the Grizzlies.
Bridger joins brother Cooper as leader and star for Coconino football.
When Leo “Red” Haberlack passed away in 2017, I got to thinking it was time for a book about the NAU cross country team’s long rise to the top…
The Flagstaff Eagles lost to the Lee Williams Volunteers Friday at home.
Book by Flagstaff-based distance runners set to be released by Soulstice Publishing.
The Lumberjacks swiming and diving team is heading back out on the road this weekend to close out the fall slate of the schedule in Las Vegas.
Lumberjacks to play Aggies and Rebels.
NAU to end nonconference slate Saturday.
FHS senior Keira Robertson signed to play college soccer on Tuesday.
Having led by as much as eight in the first half, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks trailed by 15 points with just 8:24 left on the clock Monda…