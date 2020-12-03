NAZ Elite This Week: A lot on the line at the Track Meet

NAZ Elite has the Track Meet coming up this weekend, but the team hasn't been spending a lot of time on the surface in preparation.
It's another snag to deal with thanks to the pandemic. NAZ Elite head coach Ben Rosario isn't letting that work as an excuse, however, as he expects some speedy stuff from the five runners he's sending to a 10,000-meter race in southern California.
“It’s hard to get on tracks," Rosario said with a laugh Thursday during a phone interview. "This group that’s going to run on Saturday night has done two or three workouts on the track probably the entire fall. So we have had to improvise, and we’ve had to find other places to do the workouts that we would normally be doing on the track. And we’ve done that and we’re ready."
Rosario's five athletes have been getting ready for the event that presents an opportunity for clocking a time under the Olympic standard. It's also a shot at competing against some of the best of the best at the distance in the country.
“It’s as good as a field from a 10,000-meter standpoint that you’ll see in the United States, so we are really excited," Rosario said.
On the men's side for NAZ Elite, rookie Tyler Day will be racing in the faster of the two groups, a race that includes Leonard Korir, Clayton Young and Sam Chelanga.
For Day, who has just two races under his belt with NAZ Elite heading into Saturday, Rosario said this will be his rookie's first "big boy" race, with a speedy, experienced field looking to get under the Olympic standard of 27 minutes and 28 seconds.
The NAZ Elite women, represented by Stephanie Bruce, Lauren Paquette, Danielle Shanahan and Kellyn Taylor, will also take part in the faster of the two women's races, facing the likes of runners such as Olivia Pratt and Keira D'Amato -- who has been tough to beat as of late.
With a time of 1:08:57 on a 5:16 pace, D'Amato won the 2020 Michigan Pro Half Marathon in late October, an event in which NAZ Elite's new member Julia Kohnen finished in 10th on the women's side. She then went on to beat Paquette and Bruce, who finished third and fourth respectively, at the Sugar Run 5K in mid-November, hitting a time of 15:07.4 courtesy of a 4:16 pace.
“The fact that these fields are so deep and so loaded all the way through, and not just up front," Rosario said, "I mean, we are talking eight, nine, 10 people in both races who are at a really high level. We are thrilled to be a part of it and expect to compete up front.”
The Olympic standard for the women in the 10,000m is 31:25:00.
Both the men and women's standards can look just as daunting as the fields, and Rosario doesn't want his athletes juggling the goals of both trying to qualify for the Olympics and make the top of the podium.
For Rosario, a win can result in much more in this case.
“What I think I’ve said to a couple of athletes already is that the race is absolutely going to go under the standard," Rosario said. "So if you win, or are very close to winning it, if you are in it to the end one way or another, you really should get under.”
Baxter comes up big, again
NAZ Elite's Matt Baxter won the Mount Maunganui Half Marathon in New Zealand over the weekend, finishing his last two starts as the victor now as he returns from his brief hiatus caused by injuries.
He came in at 1:05:52, beating the runner-up by nearly 10 minutes.
Baxter now has two first-place finishes and two fourth-place results in 2020 out of six starts.
Rosario likes where Baxter is at.
“He’s right in the thick of it for his track season over there in New Zealand, so that’s good," Rosario said.
Mike Hartman can be reached at 556-2255 or at mhartman@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @AZDS_Hartman.
