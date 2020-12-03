NAZ Elite This Week: A lot on the line at the Track Meet

For Day, who has just two races under his belt with NAZ Elite heading into Saturday, Rosario said this will be his rookie's first "big boy" race, with a speedy, experienced field looking to get under the Olympic standard of 27 minutes and 28 seconds.

The NAZ Elite women, represented by Stephanie Bruce, Lauren Paquette, Danielle Shanahan and Kellyn Taylor, will also take part in the faster of the two women's races, facing the likes of runners such as Olivia Pratt and Keira D'Amato -- who has been tough to beat as of late.

With a time of 1:08:57 on a 5:16 pace, D'Amato won the 2020 Michigan Pro Half Marathon in late October, an event in which NAZ Elite's new member Julia Kohnen finished in 10th on the women's side. She then went on to beat Paquette and Bruce, who finished third and fourth respectively, at the Sugar Run 5K in mid-November, hitting a time of 15:07.4 courtesy of a 4:16 pace.

“The fact that these fields are so deep and so loaded all the way through, and not just up front," Rosario said, "I mean, we are talking eight, nine, 10 people in both races who are at a really high level. We are thrilled to be a part of it and expect to compete up front.”

The Olympic standard for the women in the 10,000m is 31:25:00.