NAZ Elite This Week: A finale and a debut in New York City

NAZ Elite will see one of its athletes make a debut and watch another run a finale this weekend in New York City.

And right in between is a distance runner who's in her prime and looking to do the most damage of her career at the New York City Marathon.

Matt Baxter, 28, will compete in his first-ever marathon Sunday in the Big Apple, and his veteran teammate, Stephanie Bruce, will be running the final 26.2-mile race of her professional career as the end of her retirement year nears.

Meanwhile, Aliphine Tuliamuk, who will be running the third New York City Marathon of her career and second with NAZ Elite, is seeking a third consecutive improvement and first top-10 finish at the world marathon major.

Bruce and Tuliamuk could be front runners pacing with contenders down the stretch as both go to the start line in great form and ready to give it their all.

Tuliamuk has been more than sound so far in 2022, both in training and on the course. She won the USATF 25K Championships in May before winning the BOLDERBoulder 10K just weeks later. In early October, she placed fifth at the USATF 10-mile title race.

“She’s in the absolute prime of her career," Ben Rosario, NAZ Elite executive director, said Tuesday of his Olympian.

Bruce won her last three races while building up for NYC, claiming national and international gold medals along the way.

The wins have been a product of the work done away from the racing.

“I would even say more so for the training. Look, she’s won races before; that’s not terribly new. What’s new is that she has not only survived but thrived during the entire segment even during the most marathon-specific work," Rosario said. "She has just seemed to have gotten better and better.”

Bruce has been consistent at NYC, but not getting the kind of consistency she wants. Last year she ran 2:31:05 for a 10th-place result; in 2018 she clocked a 2:30:59 for 11th; and in 2017 she crossed the finish line in 2:31:44 for 10th.

“And she doesn’t like that," Rosario said of Bruce's struggles to run closer to her PR of 2:27:47 when competing at NYC.

The problem for Bruce, according to Rosario, is providing her body the best fueling it needs to keep it from spitting the bit late in marathons.

Rosario said Bruce has been experimenting with different drinks she takes during runs, and added that NAZ Elite and Bruce think they have found the right formula for NYC.

“She’s finishing long workouts really well, and full of run and without any g.i. distress during the sessions," Rosario said. "So if we can have that happen in New York and she can get through the whole race with energy and without any stomach issues, digestive issues, then I think we are in for a treat.”

Rosario believes the team and fans -- and Baxter -- could be in for a treat Sunday as well when the youngest of the three NAZ Elite athletes going to NYC makes his marathon debut on a big sage. He just has to stick to the game plan, something he's learned a lot about during his training segment.

Rosario and coach Alan Culpepper want Baxter to take on NYC in segments under wraps. But once Baxter, who faced nagging injuries during his marathon training block and had to show a lot of patience and determination, gets to the final segment, he has the green light to run more gutsy based on how he feels.

“I think that you can formulate a plan based on fitness and based on weather and based on the course, go out and execute that plan, and for 20 miles that’s really all you are doing; you are executing your race plan no matter what’s going on around you," Rosario said of the approach Baxter has in mind for NYC. "Then at 20 miles you assess and you begin competing and go into race mode. Then all of a sudden for the last 10K, it’s a NCAA cross country race. You are just trying to beat people, and you are trying to beat as many people as you can.”

Baxter, based on his last workouts, could be counting a lot of heads down the stretch Sunday.

“He’s really caught fire in the last three or four weeks. You would much better be on an upswing than hanging on for dear life," Rosario said.