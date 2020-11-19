NAZ Elite This Week: 7 gearing up for The Marathon Project taking on tough training

Now Fauble gets a chance to again face runners who topped him at the Trials like Augustus Maiyo, Martin Hehir and Colin Bennie -- all top-10 finishers in Atlanta.

“Yea, there is some redemption in it for me, I guess," Fauble said.

Then again, Fauble gets enough motivation just in the fact that he gets to race.

Rosario, who was involved in the creation of The Marathon Project, said he also likes the rematch feel The Marathon Project has, and added that it's a redemption-type race for Fauble, who clocked a 2:12:39 at the Trials.

“He wants to reestablish himself as one of the very top U.S. marathoners," Rosario said, "and I think if he were able to win this race and run a really fast time, that would certainly go a long way toward doing that."

Rosario added: "Sports is kind of, 'What have you done for me lately.' So this will be a good opportunity for him to get back on top.”

First, however, the group of seven NAZ Elite runners heading to The Marathon Project have to get through the training.