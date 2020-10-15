NAZ Elite This Week: 6 to take on ekiden relay in Michigan Wednesday

Ekiden relays, a famous long-distance event in Japan, are not very popular in the United States, but NAZ Elite head coach Ben Rosario wouldn't be surprised if it catches on after six of his runners will compete in one against some of the top clubs from across the nation.

NAZ Elite is sending three men and three women to compete in an ekiden on Wednesday in Michigan, where they will toe the line against athletes from clubs such as T.E.A.M. Boulder, Bowerman Track Club, Minnesota Distance Elite and Hansons-Brooks Distance Project. The groups will compete as teams, another rarity in the sport outside of the cross country format that's popular among college and high school runners, as they take on legs that add up to the distance of a marathon.

“It’s very rare what we are doing next week,” Rosario said Wednesday during a phone interview.

The idea of competing as a team brings another enticing aspect to the race, which will be broken up into two 10Ks, two 5Ks and two 6.1Ks, and will take place on a bike path that circles a lake in Stony Creek Metropark.